पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जी क्लीनिक का खेल:इलाज किया और पुलिस से बचने को कहा, नहीं खाया था जहर

सिमराही3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी अस्पतालों की लचर व्यवस्था के कारण फर्जी चिकित्सकों और फर्जी क्लीनिकों की चांदी हो रही है। मरीजों का दोहन करने से ऐसे अस्पताल और चिकित्सक हिचकते नहीं हैं। एक ओर रेफरल अस्पताल राघोपुर में जहां मामूली रूप से बीमार को भी रेफर कर दिया जाता है और फायदा यहां फर्जी क्लीनिक वाले उठाते हैं।

इन क्लीनिक के कुछ दलाल रेफरल अस्पताल में रहते हैं, जो मरीजों को रेफर किए जाने के बाद कई तरह के प्रलोभन देकर इन्हें अस्पताल ले जाते हैं। दलालों को क्लीनिक संचालक से मोटी रकम मिलती है। ताजा मामला सिमराही की फर्जी क्लीनिक लाइफ केयर से जुड़ा है। यहां जहर खुरानी के मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।

बुधवार को भपटियाही थाना क्षेत्र की कोढली पंचायत के बैसा गांव निवासी मरीज के भाई मुरलीधर पासवान ने बताया कि मंगलवार को घर में भाई रामनारायण पासवान ने पत्नी से झगड़ेे के बाद जहर खाया। इलाज के लिए सिमराही पहुंचने पर बिचौलिए ने करजाईन रोड के किनारे चल रही लाइफ केयर क्लीनिक पर उनका बेहतर इलाज होने का दावा किया।

इसके बाद वे यहां पहुंचे। इलाज के बाद क्लीनिक संचालक ने उनसे इलाज की फीस 21 हजार रुपए की मांग की। रेफरल अस्पताल के प्रभारी दीपनारायण राम ने बताया कि क्लीनिक फर्जी है। यहां कोई डॉक्टर नहीं है। संचालक देवचंद गुप्ता ने कहा कि मरीज ने जहर नहीं खाया था। उन्हें डराने के लिए हमलोगों ने 21 हजार रुपए की मांग की, ताकि वे फिर ऐसा काम नहीं करें।

अनिवार्य है सूचना देना
राघोपुर थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि मामले को पुलिस को सूचना अतिआवश्यक है, लेकिन किसी भी अस्पताल व क्लीनिक द्वारा उसे सूचना नहीं दी जाती है।
जांच कर होगी कार्रवाई
प्रभारी सीएस इंद्रजीत प्रसाद ने बताया कि मामला मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं है। यदि इस तरह का मामला है तो जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें