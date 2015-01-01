पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:निर्माणाधीन एनएच-106 पर उड़ती धूल से परेशानी

करजाईन2 घंटे पहले
करजाईन बाजार स्थित एनएच 106 पर नियमित रूप से पानी का छिड़काव नहीं होने से लोगों का एनएच होकर गुजरना कठिन हो गया है। एनएच पर उड़ रही धूल के चलते वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानियों से दो-चार होना पड़ रहा है। वाहनों के आवागमन से सड़क पर उड़ने वाली धूल के कारण कुछ मिनटों तक सामने कुछ दिखाई नहीं पड़ता है। जिससे हादसे की संभावना बनी रहती है। लेकिन राहगीरों की परेशानी से विभाग और प्रशासन पूरी तरह बेखबर बना हुआ है। मालूम हो कि पानी का छिड़काव नहीं होने से फकीरना चौक से लेकर करजाईन बाजार होते हुए बायसी चौक तक राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी होती है। निर्माण कंपनी द्वारा कभी-कभार ही एनएच 106 पर पानी का छिड़काव करती हैं। जहां पूरे दिन धूल उड़ती रहती है। इसको लेकर स्थानीय डॉ रमेश प्रसाद यादव, सहित अन्य ने दिन में तीन बार निर्माणाधीन एनएच 106 पर पानी छिड़काव करने की मांग की है।

