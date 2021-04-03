पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा का चौथा दिन:आरएसएम पब्लिक से 2 व एससी सुखपुर से दो धराए

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
किसनपुर में गुरुवार को इंटर परीक्षा के लिए केंद्र में जाते परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसनपुर में गुरुवार को इंटर परीक्षा के लिए केंद्र में जाते परीक्षार्थी।
  • दूसरे की जगह परीक्षा देते पहली पाली में 2 व दूसरी पाली में 2 परीक्षार्थी पकड़ाए

इंटर परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को जिले के विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों से पहली व दूसरी पाली में दो-दो फर्जी परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा केंद्र से गिरफ्तार किया गया। चारों छात्र दूसरे की सीट पर बैठकर परीक्षा दे रहे थे। आरएसएम पब्लिक स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र से पहली पाली में 2 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा देते धराया। वहीं, दूसरी पाली में हाई स्कूल सुखपुर परीक्षा केंद्र से 2 नकली परीक्षार्थी को पकड़ा। जिसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी और दूसरी पाली में इतिहास विषय की परीक्षा हुई। जिले के सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहली पाली में कुल 7001 छात्र उपस्थित हुए, जबकि 181 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 9418 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए, जबकि 227 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे।

वीरपुर में 1870 में से 37 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

वीरपुर| मुख्यालय स्थित चारों केंद्रों पर कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा दोनों पालियों में हुई। एसडीएम कुमार सत्येंद्र यादव ने बताया कि दोनों ही पालियों में सभी चारो परीक्षा केंद्र पर 1870 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। इनमें से परीक्षार्थी 37 अनुपस्थित रहे। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित नहीं किया गया है।

किसनपुर में 1128 में से 39 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा में नहीं हुए शामिल
किसनपुर| उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में आयोजित इंटर परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण चल रही है। परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को 1128 छात्रों में 39 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। एसआई राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, एएसआई मनोरंजन सिंह आदि भीड़ को नियंत्रित कर रहे थे। एनएच-327 ए पर भी जाम से निपटने व परिचालन निर्बाध रखने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। केंद्राधीक्षक डॉ. राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी विषय ( विज्ञान व कॉमर्स) में 632 छात्र की जगह 609 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी। 23 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में इतिहास में 496 छात्र में 480 छात्र ने परीक्षा दी। इस विषय में भी 16 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे।

