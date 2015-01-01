पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहर खुरानी की आशंका:मंदिर में अज्ञात की माैत, जहर खुरानी की आशंका

बलुआ बाजार20 मिनट पहले
मंदिर में शव देखने उमड़े ग्रामीण।
  • ललितग्राम ओपी के मधुबनी पंचायत के डोडरा वार्ड तीन की घटना

ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मधुबनी पंचायत के डोडरा वार्ड 3 में संस्कृत स्कूल स्थित महादेव मंदिर के बरामदे पर मंगलवार की दोपहर एक 45 वर्षीय अज्ञात व्यक्ति की लाश मिली है। इससे आसपास के इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। इधर, अज्ञात लाश की सूचना मिलते ही आस-पास के लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। जिसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने मामले की सूचना ओपी पुलिस को दी। सूचना पाकर घटना स्थल पर पहुंच ओपी पुलिस जांच में जुट गई। हालांकि मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। मृतक नीले रंग का जींस और पीले रंग की टी-शर्ट पहने था। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार उक्त व्यक्ति मंगलवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे मंदिर के बरामदे पर आकर लेट गया। जिसके बाद स्थानीय लोग उसे असामान्य अवस्था में देख अपने-अपने काम में जुट गए। इधर, दोपहर 01 बजे तक उक्त व्यक्ति द्वारा कोई हरकत होता नहीं दिखा तो लोगों को संदेह हुआ। जिसके बाद लोगों ने करीब आकर पड़ताल किया तो पता चला की उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी।
लोगों ने जताया जहर से मौत की आशंका : घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतक के पॉकेट से एक सिगरेट और लाइटर बरामद किया है। वहीं, मृतक के साथ एक साइकिल, शर्ट, टोपी भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया है। हालांकि मृतक के पास कोई भी पहचान पत्र नहीं मिला है। इधर, लाश को देखने के बाद लोगों ने जहर से मौत होने की आशंका जतायी है। ओपी प्रभारी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक की पहचान के लिए आसपास के थानों में सूचित कर दिया है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

