एडीजे तृतीय का फैसला:ठेकेदार संजय गोठिया हत्याकांड में 6 वर्ष बाद विनोद भिंडवार को आजीवन कारावास की सजा, अर्थदंड भी

सुपौल40 मिनट पहले
सजा के बाद दोषी को कारावास ले जाती पुलिस।
  • रंगदारी नहीं देने पर 30 जनवरी 2014 को शराब पार्टी में बुलाकर संजय को मारी थी गोली
  • 50 हजार का इनामी रह चुका है विनोद, भीमनगर थाना क्षेत्र से हुई थी गिरफ्तारी
  • विनोद भिंडवार पर विभिन्न थानों में संगीन अपराध के दर्ज हैं 21 मामले

वीरपुर के ठेकेदार संजय गोठिया हत्याकांड में 6 साल बाद मंगलवार को एडीजे तृतीय रवि रंजन मिश्रा की अदालत ने मुख्य दोषी विनोद भिंडवार को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। सजा सुनाए जाने को लेकर कोर्ट परिसर व कोर्ट के बाहर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम थे। मालूम हो इस हत्याकांड में मुख्य दोषी विनोद भिंडवार को भादवि की धारा 302 के तहत आजीवन कारावास व 1 लाख रुपए अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई गई। अर्थदंड की राशि नहीं जमा करने पर दो साल की सजा होगी। धारा 27 शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत 3 साल की सजा व 25 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड लगाया गया है। अर्थदंड जमा नहीं करने पर 6 माह का साधारण कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई है। दोनों सजा साथ चलेगी। कारावास में बिताए गए अवधि सजा में समायोजित हैं। अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से अनुमंडल अभियोजन पदाधिकारी कपिलेश्वर मंडल व बचाव पक्ष की ओर विनोद कांत झा ने बहस में हिस्सा लिया। वीरपुर थाना कांड संख्या 20/14 के सूचक अजय गोठिया द्वारा दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा था कि 30 जनवरी 2014 को डीजल लेने के लिए भवानीपुर चौक गए थे। इस दौरान देखा आरोपी व ठेकेदार संजय गोठिया समेत 8-10 अन्य लोग भवानीपुर चौक स्थित पुनियानंद उपरोजिया के टीन घर में शराब पी रहे थे। इसी बीच गोली चलने की आवाज सुनने के बाद दौड़कर वहां पहुंचे तो देखा की भाई संजय गाेठिया खून से लथपथ बिछावन पर गिरा है। उस कमरे से विनोद भिंडवार समेत अन्य को भागते हुए देखा। शोर करने पर ग्रामीणों ने दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा व पुलिस को सौंपा। संजय गोठिया की मौत हो चुकी थी। संजय को बाएं कनपट्‌टी, सीने व दाहिने तरफ पजरा में गोली लगी थी। बिछावन से दो जिंदा गोली व दो खोखा वीरपुर पुलिस द्वारा जब्त किया गया था।

रंगदारी नहीं देने पर संजय की हत्या कर दी थी
सूचक के अनुसार उनके भाई संजय कोसी में ठेकेदारी करते थे। आरोपी विनोद भिंडवार द्वारा संजय गोठिया से पांच लाख रुपए रंगदारी की मांग की गई थी। कुछ दिन तक रुपए जमा नहीं करने पर कहा था कि अगर रंगदारी नहीं दी तो जान से मार देंगे। सूचक का कहना था कि संजय गोठिया व अन्य अभियुक्त सुबोध भिंडवार, मनोज भिंडवार पार्टनरशिप में आलू का खेती किया था व आमदनी में संजय को हिस्सा नहीं दिया था। सारा पैसा सुबोध व मनोज ने रख लिया था। संजय रुपए मांगते थे। लेकिन दोनों रुपए नहीं दे रहे थे।

चर्चित सोनू सिंह हत्याकांड में 10 जनवरी 2020 को हो चुका है आजीवन कारावास
पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष रंजू देवी के भाई चर्चित सोनू सिंह हत्याकांड में बीते 10 जनवरी 2020 को एडीजे वन अशोक कुमार सिंह की अदालत ने अभियुक्त विनोद भिंडवार काे आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई थी। इसमें भादवि की धारा 302 के तहत आजीवन कारावास व 50 हजार अर्थदंड, धारा 201/34 के तहत 3 साल व 25 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड लगाया गया था। मालूम हो सोनू सिंह हत्याकांड को लेकर मृतक की बहन पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष रंजू देवी द्वारा दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा था 16 दिसंबर 2016 को आरोपी विनोद भिंडवार उनके भाई सोनू सिंह व हिमांशु मिश्र उर्फ बिट्टू मिश्र को ले गया व हत्या कर लाश को कटैया मेन कैनाल के बगल में बालू टीले में छिपा दिया था। काफी खोजबीन के बाद 24 दिसंबर को सोनू व बिट्टू की क्षत-विक्षत लाश बरामद की गई थी।
24 अगस्त 2017 को पकड़ाया था विनोद
विनोद पर वीरपुर व बलुआ बाजार थाने में हत्या, अपहरण, लूट, डकैती समेत अन्य 21 संगीन मामले दर्ज हैं। सरकार ने फरार विनोद पर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया था। 21 संगीन मामलों में फरार घोषित विनोद को पुलिस ने 24 अगस्त 2017 की रात ट्रैप कर भीमनगर थाना क्षेत्र से गिरफ्तार किया था।

