परेशानी:सड़क पर 7 घंटे तक बहा जाम नाले का पानी, दुकानदारों ने की साफ-सफाई

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
सोमवार को नाले का ढक्कन उठाकर साफ करते स्थानीय दुकानदार।

नगर पंचायत वीरपुर के मेन बाजार में नाला की स्थिति बदतर है। आलम यह है कि अब नाला का पानी सड़कों पर भी बहने लगा है। जिससे स्थानीय दुकानदारों समेत आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों को भी भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रविवार की शाम नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बाजार के मेन रोड पर धर्मशाला के समीप सड़क के दक्षिणी भाग से नाला पूरी तरह जाम हो गया। जिससे नाले का पानी सड़क पर बहने लगा। करीब 07 घंटे तक नाले का पानी जब सड़क पर बहता रहा। जिससे उठने वाली दुर्गंध से राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हुई। बाजार के अतिव्यस्त सड़क पर लोग और वाहन नाले के गंदे को पार कर आवागमन करने को विवश रहे। हालांकि बाद में लोगो की परेशानी को देखते हुए स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने नाले की सफाई का जिम्मा उठाया और नाले की सफाई की। स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने नगर पंचायत प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया है कि नाले की सफाई नही होने से नाला जाम रहता है। जिससे नाले का पानी सड़क पर आ जाता है और आम लोगो के साथ ही स्थानीय दुकानदारों को परेशानी होती है। इधर, नगर पंचायत के चेयर मैन तनवीर आलम ने कहा कि छठ के बाद सड़क और नाला दोनों का निर्माण किया जाएगा, इस निर्माण के बाद स्थानीय दुकानदार और आम राहगीरों को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होगी।

