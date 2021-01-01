पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजेंडों पर चर्चा:जात नहीं जमात की नीति पर ही करेंगे काम : राजेंद्र

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
जिला जदयू कार्यालय में मंगलवार को अपनी बात रखते नवमनोनीत जिलाध्यक्ष व मौजूद अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला जदयू कार्यालय में मंगलवार को अपनी बात रखते नवमनोनीत जिलाध्यक्ष व मौजूद अन्य।
  • जदयू कार्यालय में नवमनोनीत जिलाध्यक्ष ने नीतीश सरकार के कार्यों की सराहना की

संगठन के लिए पहले से भी काम करता रहा हूं और आगे भी करता रहूंगा। जिस उम्मीद के साथ हमें जिम्मेदारी दी गई है उन जिम्मेदारी पर खड़ा उतरूंगा। पार्टी के प्रति अपने परिवार से अधिक मेहनत करूंगा। उक्त बातें नवमनोनीत जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव ने जदयू कार्यालय में मंगलवार को प्रेसवार्ता में कही। उन्होंने सूबे के मुखिया नीतीश कुमार, पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष उमेश कुशवाहा और मंत्री विजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव के प्रति आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि तीनों नेता के नीति और सिद्धांत पर चलकर पार्टी के सभी साथियों का सम्मान करते हुए पार्टी को मजबूती करने का काम करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सूबे के मुखिया नीतीश जी के सिद्धांत जात नहीं जमात की पार्टी बनाने में अपना योगदान सिद्ध करूंगा। समाज के नीचले पायदान में खड़े लोग दलित, अतिपिछड़ा समाज के उत्थान में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दूंगा। सरकार के नीती-सिद्धांत और फैसले को जन-जन तक सभी साथियों के सहयोग से पहुंचाने का काम करूंगा। कहा कि समाज के वैसे लोगों के सहयोग के लिए काम करेंगे जो सरकार से मिलने वाली योजनाओं से वंचित है, वैसे लोगों तो सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने के लिए दिन-रात काम करेंगे। मौके पर पिपरा विधायक रामविलास कामत, विधान परिषद के पूर्व सभापति हारूण रशीद, जिला महासचिव जगदीश यादव, प्रदेश पदाधिकारी युगल किशोर अग्रवाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरेकांत झा, जिला प्रवक्ता ओम प्रकाश यादव, जदयू व्यवसायिक प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष अमित गुप्ता, प्रदेश महासचिव अभय मिश्रा, मो. फरीदउद्दीन, प्रमोद मंडल, सागर आदि मौजूद थे।

