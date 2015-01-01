पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:मई में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा छातापुर तक रेलवे लाइन के आमान परिवर्तन का कार्य

बलुआ बाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ललितग्राम डोडरा के समीप रेलवे ट्रैक पर काम करते मजदूर।
  • राघोपुर-फारबिसगंज के बीच तेजी से किया जा रहा रेल अामान परिवर्तन के कार्य
  • 12 वर्ष से रेल परिचालन की बाट जोह रहे ललितग्राम व आसपास के लोग

बीते 12 वर्षों से रेल परिचालन की बाट जोह रहे ललितग्राम सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों के लोगों के लिए सहरसा-फारबिसगंज रेल अमान परिवर्तन के कार्यों में तेजी अाई है। जिस कारण लोगों को लगता है कि जल्द ही इस रूट पर ट्रेन परिचालन बहाल किया जाएगा। अब से कुछ महीने पूर्व सहरसा से लेकर राघोपुर तक रेल परिचालन बहाल किया जा चुका है। इधर, सहरसा-राघोपुर के बीच अमान परिवर्तन कार्य पूरा होने के बाद राघोपुर-फारबिसगंज के बीच अमान परिवर्तन कार्यों में तेजी देखी जा रही है। बीते कुछ महीनों से इस रेलखंड पर विभागीय कर्मी दिन-रात कार्यों को पूरा करने में जुटे हैं। इस रेलखंड पर ललितग्राम स्टेशन तक पटरी बिछाने का काम पूरा होने पर है। इसके अलावा ललितग्राम स्टेशन पर प्लेटफार्म बनाने का काम अब पूरी तरह से रफ्तार पकड़ चुका है। जिससे लोगों में काफी खुशी देखी जा रही है। स्थानीय लोग सोनू आलम, गुड्डू आलम, तसोवर आलम, मोजिब खान, मो जाकिर, दिनेश गुप्ता, बुआ गुप्ता, मनीष गुप्ता, रवि गुप्ता, मो शमशुल हौदा, अशोक झा, रंजीत झा, शशिभूषण सिंह, मो आफताब आलम ने बताया कि बीते 12 वर्षों से इस रेलखंड पर ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद है। जिस कारण लोगों को अवागमन में भारी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। लोग अपना रोजगार कर जीवन यापन करते थे। लेकिन ट्रेन परिचालन बंद होने के बाद लोगों रोजगार ही खत्म हो गया।

वर्ष 2008 के कुसहा त्रासदी में रेलवे ट्रैक ध्वस्त होने से इस रेल मार्ग पर बंद है ट्रेनों का परिचालन
मालूम हो कि बीते वर्ष 2008 में कुसहा त्रासदी ने क्षेत्र में काफी तबाही मचाया था। जिस कारण रेलवे ट्रैक भी ध्वस्त हो गया था। तब से इस रेलखंड पर रेल परिचालन बंद पड़ा है। हालांकि बाढ़ के बाद रेलवे ट्रैक सही करके कुछ दिन छोटी लाइन पर रेल परिचालन शुरू किया गया था। लेकिन अमान परिवर्तन के कार्य को लेकर उसे भी कुछ महीने बाद बंद कर दिया गया। जिसके बाद इस रेल खंड पर अमान परिवर्तन कार्य तो शुरू किया गया। लेकिन उसकी गति बिल्कुल ही मंथर थी। आलम यह रहा कि 12 वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी लोगों को इस रेलखंड पर ट्रेन परिचालन नसीब नहीं हो सका। अब अमान परिवर्तन कार्यों ने तेजी पकड़ी है तो लगता है कि जल्द ही लोगों को ट्रेन की सिटी सुनाई देगी।

जल्द पूरा किया जाएगा आमान परिवर्तन का कार्य
ललितग्राम में कार्य करा रहे संवेदक आशुतोष पांडे ने बताया कि इस रेलखंड पर अमान परिवर्तन का कार्य जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। जिससे रेल परिचालन की सेवा जल्द बहाल हो सके। इससे पूर्व राघोपुर तक काम पूरा कर रेल सेवा शुरू कर दी गई है। जिसके बाद चरणबद्ध तरीके से फारबिसगंज तक काम पूरा किया जा रहा है। छातापुर तक अप्रैल-मई माह तक काम पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है। जिस दिशा में जोर-शोर से प्लेटफार्म निर्माण और ट्रैक बिछाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें