पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेम पड़ा महंगा:घर में बहन को प्रेमी के साथ देख युवक की हत्या, युवती ने खोला राज, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

वीरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मनोज साह की लाश ले जाने से पुलिस को रोकते परिवार वाले और ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
मनोज साह की लाश ले जाने से पुलिस को रोकते परिवार वाले और ग्रामीण।
  • वार्ड-7 के युवक की हत्या के बाद ढाई घंटे तक पुलिस को लोगों ने नहीं ले जाने दी लाश
  • आरोपी टिम्मा की बहन और पिता अख्तर को थाने ले गई पुलिस
  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने बंद कराई दुकानें, जमकर नारेबाजी

प्रेमिका से मिलने गए एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। नगर पंचायत के वार्ड-7 निवासी 21 वर्षीय मनोज साह साइकिल से शुक्रवार की सुबह इसी वार्ड निवासी अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने उसके घर गया था। वहां युवती के भाई टिम्मा ने दोनों को साथ देख लिया, जिसके बाद धारदार हथियार से मनोज की हत्या कर दी। फिर उसकी लाश मिल्लत कॉलेज की बांसबाड़ी के पास फेंक दिया। इधर, युवती ने अपने भाई द्वारा अपने प्रेमी की हत्या किए जाने की जानकारी मनोज के दोस्त को फोन पर दी। उक्त युवक ने मनोज के परिजनों को जानकारी दी। मनोज के घर वाले समेत आसपास के लोग और नगर पंचायत के चेयरमैन तनवीर आलम ने लड़की से पूछताछ की और लाश खोजने लगे। लाश मिलते सनसनी मच गई। तनवीर ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से युवती और उसके पिता अख्तर को थाना पहुंचाया गया। लाश मिलते लोग आरोपी टिम्मा के घर में तोड़फोड़ करने लगे। आक्रोशितों ने महावीर चौक गुदरी बाजार के चौराहे पर विरोध जताया और आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करने लगे। लोगों ने आसपास की दुकानें बंद करा दीं। पुलिस लाश को कब्जे में लेना चाही, जिसका लोगों ने विरोध किया और आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़ गए। एसडीएम कुमार सत्येंद्र यादव, एएसपी रामानंद कुमार कौशल, आरडीओ देवानंद सिंह, इंस्पेक्टर केबी सिंह, अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे। पदाधिकारी लाश को थाना ले जा रहे थे, तभी गुदरी बाजार महावीर चौक के मुहाने पर लोगों ने ढाई घंटे तक लाश को सड़क पर रखकर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते रहे।

हत्या करने में टिम्मा के अन्य साथी भी शामिल
परिजनों का कहना था कि मनोज की हत्या में सिर्फ टिम्मा नहीं है। उसके अन्य साथी शामिल हैं। पुलिस पहले हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित करे, तब लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा जाएगा। ढाई घंटे बाद जब एएसपी द्वारा टिम्मा की गिरफ्तारी होने की बात कही गई, तब घर वाले राजी हुए और लाश को सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया।

रंगेहाथ पकड़ने पर चाकू मारकर की हत्या
प्रेम-प्रसंग में हत्या की गई है। हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गई है। प्रेमिका के भाई ने प्रेमी युगल को रंगेहाथ पकड़ने के बाद चाकू मारकर हत्या की बात बताई है।
-मनोज कुमार, एसपी सुपौल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser