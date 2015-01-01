पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पूजा के दौरान डीजे बजाने पर रहेगा पूर्ण प्रतिबंध : एसडीओ

तारापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली काली पूजा व छठ पूजा को सौहार्द पूर्ण वातावरण के बीच मनाने को लेकर थाना तारापुर परिसर में शुक्रवार को शांति समिति की बैठक अनुमंडल अधिकारी रंजीत कुमार की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित किया गया।बैठक में खुदिया परसा महेशपुर साढ़ी मोहनगंज व उल्टा नाथ महादेव काली मंदिर के सभी मेढ़पति ने पहुंचकर पूजा के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था संधारण करने को लेकर अपनी अपनी अलग अलग तरीके से बात को रखा।वही बैठक में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी रंजीत कुमार ने मुख्य रूप से काली पूजा एवं छठ पूजा के दौरान किसी भी तरह के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं करने डीजे नहीं बजाने मेला नहीं लगाने के अलावे काली विसर्जन के दौरान जुलूस नहीं निकालने की कड़ी हिदायत सभी पूजा समिति व मेढ़पतियों दी गई।वही क्षेत्र के सभी छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई की जिम्मेदारी एसडीओ ने अंचलाधिकारी तारापुर को दिया।वही जहां पांच फिट से ज्यादा गहरा पानी है वैसे जगहों पर बैरिकेटिंग करने का निर्देश दिया।वही डीएसपी पंकज कुमार ने सभी पूजा समिति को भरोसा दिलाया कि सभी पूजा स्थलों के आसपास पुलिस बल की तैनाती की जाएगी।इस मौके पर इंस्पेक्टर गांधारी देवी बीडीओ श्याम कुमार थानाध्यक्ष अमरेंद्र कुमार सीओ बंदना कुमारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर बी एन सिंह जिला परिषद सदस्य मंटू यादव लोजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता मिथिलेश कुमार सिंह चंदर सिंह राकेश मुखिया कुमार प्रणय जितेंद्र शर्मा सांसद प्रतिनिधि चंद्रशेखर चौधरी मोहम्मद अफजल होदा पप्पू एजाज मोहम्मद भोलू के अलावे सभी पूजा समिति के सदस्य मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे ।

