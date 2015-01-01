पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:तारापुर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 300 के करीब

तारापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तारापुर में कोविड-19 कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से अब तक 286 लोग संक्रमित हुए। जिसमें 128 मरीजों को कोरोना केयर केंद्र में रखा गया है। जबकि 158 पीड़ितों को घर में आइसोलेट किया गया है। वर्तमान में होम आइसोलेशन में एक्टिवेट केस की संख्या पांच है। जबकि फैसिलिटी आइसोलेशन में एक्टिव केस की संख्या एक है। अस्पताल प्रबंधक मनीष कुमार प्रणय के अनुसार तारापुर कोरोना केयर सेंटर को प्रतिदिन एंटीजन कीट से 290 तथा आरएमआरआई से 35 और ट्रू नेट से पांच पीड़ितों की जांच करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। 08 नवंबर को 225 एंटीजन किट से टेस्ट किए गए, जबकि आरएमआरआई से 35 का रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है तथा ट्रू नेट से 5 जांच किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें