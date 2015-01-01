पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्षों पुरानी मांग पूरी:कैपिटल एक्सप्रेस ठाकुरगंज स्टेशन से हुई रवाना

ठाकुरगंज4 घंटे पहले
हरी झंडी दिखाकर ट्रेन को रवाना करते हुए।
  • कोरोना काल के बाद अब धीरे-धीरे पटरियों पर दौड़ रही रेलगाड़ी
  • ठाकुरगंज रेल यात्री समिति ने लगाए नारे

न्यूजलपाईगुड़ी से पटना के बीच चलने वाले कैपिटल एक्सप्रेस को ठाकुरगंज स्टेशन से शनिवार को पूर्व विधायक, मुख्य पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार चौधरी और रेल यात्री समीति के संयोजक सिकंदर पटेल ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में आम लोग स्टेशन पर मौजूद रहकर वर्षों पुरानी अपनी मांग के सपने को सच होते देख रहे थे। ट्रेन के ठाकुरगंज पहुंचते ही स्टेशन ठाकुरगंज रेल यात्री समिति के जिंदाबाद के नारों से गूंज उठा। लोगों ने ट्रेन के इंजन को फूलमाला से सजाया, इससे पूर्व गुरुवार को दिल्ली जाने वाली महानंदा एक्सप्रेस को भी ठाकुरगंज होकर डाइवर्ट किया गया था। रेलवे ने ट्रेनों के डाइवर्ट करने का निर्णय पूर्व ले लिया था, जो अब कोरोना काल के बाद धीरे-धीरे रेल पटरियों पर दौड़ रही है। उसी रफ़्तार से रेलवे अपने पूर्व के निर्णय को लागू करने लगा है। इसके बाद सीमांचल का इलाका अब न सिर्फ दिल्ली बल्कि सूबे की राजधानी पटना के साथ पूर्वोतर से भी सीधा जुड़ जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि लम्बी दूरी की ट्रेनों के ठाकुरगंज होकर परिचालन पिछले कई वर्षों से ठाकुरगंज, गलगलिया, तैयबपुर, पिपरिथान की जनता आन्दोलनरत थी।

ट्रेन के ठहराव के लिए किया था आंदोलन
विगत वर्ष से यह आन्दोलन उग्र हो उठा था। ठाकुरगंज रेल यात्री समिति के बैनर तले हुए आमरण अनशन के बाद रेलवे द्वारा सिलीगुड़ी-अलुआबाड़ी रोड रेल खंड होकर लम्बी दूरी की ट्रेनों के परिचालन के लिए प्रयास शुरू हो गया था। इस मौके पर सैदुररहमान, अरुण सिंह, रितेश यदव, गणेश राय, संजय यादवेंदु, कृष्णा सिन्हा, गोपी उराँव, प्रदीप साह, अनिल साह, बिमल सिंह, परमजीत मंडल, प्रदीप यादव, परमजीत, नसीम खान, निजामुदीन, जहांगीर आलम संग दर्जनों लोग उपस्थित थे।

