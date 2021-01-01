पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:33 हजार वोल्ट का तार गिरने से ठाकुरगंज में 16 घंटे गुल रही बिजली

ठाकुरगंज35 मिनट पहले
  • गुरुवार रात 8 से शुक्रवार की दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक अापूर्ति रही बाधित

गुरुवार की रात 8 बजे से शुक्रवार को 12:30 बजे तक ठाकुरगंज में बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित रही। लोगों को पीने का पानी तक खरीदना पड़ा। लोगों के मोबाइल की बैटरी डाउन होने के कारण उन्हें आवश्यक कार्य के लिए बिजली का घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ा। 16 घंटे बाद बिजली आपूर्ति हुई तो लोगों का जीवन पटरी पर लौटा। स्थानीय निवासी रंजीत कुमार, सत्यानारायण, पंकज, रोशन संग अन्य का कहना है कि ठंड के मौसम में बिजली विभाग का ये रवैया है तो बरसात व गर्मी के मौसम में मौसम का बहाना कर घंटों बिजली गायब रहेगी। तैतीस हजार तार रिकनेक्टिंग करने के नाम पर महीने में दो-चार दिन बिजली आपूर्ति प्रखंड में बाधित रहती है। इसके बाद भी 33 हजार का तार गिरने से 16 घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रखंड को अंधेरे में रखना बिजली विभाग के उदासीन को दर्शाती है।

तीन वर्षों से पावर ग्रिड का लोग कर रहे इंतजार
लोगों ने कहा कि तीन वर्षों से पावर ग्रिड की चिह्नित जमीन पर बनने की बातें जिले के आलाधिकारी प्रखंड के दौरे पर आने पर करते रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक न जमीन चयनित हो पाई है और न ही पावर ग्रिड का कार्य आरंभ हो पाया है। इस कारण प्रखंड के हजारों उपभोक्ताओं को लो वोल्टेज व घंटों बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित होना का दंश झेलने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। प्रशासनिक उदासनीता के खिलाफ लोगों का आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसका जल्द निराकरण नहीं किया गया तो ठाकुरगंज की जनता आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होगी।

दो वर्ष में 50 किमी. रिकनेक्टिंग का काम नहीं हो सका पूरा
ठाकुरगंज-किशनगंज 50 किमी 33 हजार के तारों के रिकनेक्टिंग का कार्य वर्ष 2018 के दिसंबर माह में मोंटी कार्लो लिमिटेड कंपनी द्वारा आरंभ किया गया था, लेकिन दो वर्ष से अधिक समय बीतने के बाद भी बेलवा संग आसपास इलाकों में कुछ किमी का कार्य बाकी है। इससे प्रखंड में बिजली आपूर्ति में बाधा खड़ी हो जाती है।

33 हजार का तार गिरने व कोहरे के कारण विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित
ठाकुरगंज बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ मुकेश कुमार ने कहा कि किशनगंज के सालकी में 33 हजार का तार गुरुवार की रात्रि पौने आठ बजे गिरने के बाद बिजली आपूर्ति बाधित थी। रात्रि समय व अधिक कोहरा रहने से काम करने में परेशानी हुई। शुक्रवार को तार जोड़ने के बाद साढ़े बारह बजे पुनः बिजली आपूर्ति शुरू की गई है।

