कार्रवाई:85 मवेशियों के साथ चार तस्कर गिरफ्तार

ठाकुरगंज4 घंटे पहले
जब्त मवेशी एसएसबी के 19 बटालियन के मुख्यालय में।
  • सूचना के आधार पर बैलबाड़ी इटाल बस्ती और पावरहाऊस के समीप की गई कार्रवाई
  • एसएसबी जवानों ने आरोपियों को किया पुलिस के हवाले

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात 19वीं बटालियन के जवानों ने नेपाल सीमा से तस्करी कर भारतीय क्षेत्र में प्रवेश किये मवेशियों के साथ चार लोगों को ठाकुरगंज और कुर्लीकोट पुलिस के हवाले किया है। दूसरी ओर सहायक सेनानायक अमनदीप मन्हास और सब इंस्पेक्टर केशवराम पटेल के लिखित आवेदन पर ठाकुरगंज व कुर्लीकोट पुलिस पशुक्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज करते अग्रिम कारवाई में जुटी हुई है। एसएसबी सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एसएसबी 19वीं बटालियन के मुख्यालय में सूचना मिलने पर कि नेपाल के रास्ते तस्करी का बड़े पैमाने पर मवेशी भारतीय क्षेत्र में प्रवेश करने वाला है। वरीय अधिकारियों के निर्देश के आलोक में सहायक सेनानायक अमनदीप मन्हास के नेतृत्व में टीम तैयार कर अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगाया गया। जिसके बाद एक टीम ने ठाकुरगंज थानाक्षेत्र के बैलबाड़ी और निटाल बस्ती से 49 बैल और चार गायों के साथ दो लोगों को दबोचा। दूसरी ओर कुर्लीकोट थानाक्षेत्र के पावरहाउस के समीप बीएसएनएल कार्यालय के समीप 32 मवेशियों के साथ दो लोगों को दबोचते हुए ठाकुरगंज और कुर्लीकोट थाने के हवाले किया। अन्य 11 लोगों की जांच में जुटी पुलिस : एसएसबी के सहायक सेनानायक अमनदीप मन्हास और सब इंस्पेक्टर केशवराम पटेल द्वारा ठाकुरगंज व कुर्लीकोट थाने में सौंपे लिखित शिकायत में पकड़ाये चार लोगों के अलावे ग्यारह अन्य लोगों पर सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में नेपाल से भारत लाकर तस्करी के मवेशियों को बंगाल ले जाने का आरोप लगाया है तथा इन लोगों के जांच की मांग की है। ठाकुरगंज थानाध्यक्ष मोहन कुमार ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया एसएसबी द्वारा जिन लोगों के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत की गई है कि उनकी जांच की जाएगी। उसके बाद भी इस सबंध में कुछ बताया जा सकता है। भारत-नेपाल की खुली सीमा पर हमेशा से तस्करों की नजर गड़ी रहती है। इसके कारण सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में सीमा पर एसएसबी, थानों संग कस्टम कार्यालय व विभिन्न खुफिया विभाग की शाखा भी उपस्थित है।

