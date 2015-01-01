पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना एनओसी लिए पोल लगाने पर अतिक्रमणवाद चलाने का नोटिस

ठाकुरगंज3 घंटे पहले
सड़कों पर लगे बिजली पोल।
  • नगर प्रशासन ने बिजली विभाग से सड़कों पर लगे पोल हटाने की मांग

नगर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने का अभियान नगर प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार चलाया जा रहा है। अवैध निर्माण को हटाया जा रहा है। लेकिन नगर की सड़कों पर लगे बिजली पोल के कारण अतिक्रमण की समस्या के साथ, सड़क चौड़ीकरण में समस्या के साथ नगर की सुंदरता पर भी ग्रहण लग रहा है। इससे नगर को निजात दिलाने हेतू ठाकुरगंज नगर प्रशासन ने बिजली विभाग को पत्र लिखकर नगर की सड़कों से बिजली पोल हटाने की मांग की है।

मुख्य पार्षद प्रमोद चौधरी ने बताया कि बिजली विभाग द्वारा बिना अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र लिये हुए नगर की सड़कों पर पूर्व व वर्तमान में बिजली पोल गाड़े गए हैं। इससे नगर की सड़कों की सुंदरता को ग्रहण के साथ चौड़ाई कम होती जा रही है। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि सड़कें अतिक्रमण का शिकार हो रही है।

