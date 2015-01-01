पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण का खतरा:ठाकुरगंज नगर पंचायत को आज से किया जाएगा सैनिटाइज

ठाकुरगंज4 घंटे पहले
दिघलबैंक में वाहन जांच करते गन्धर्व डांगा थाना पुलिस।
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए किया जाएगा जागरूक

कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देखते हुए ठाकुरगंज नगर पंचायत में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंस सहित वार्डों को सैनिटाइज करने की प्रक्रिया बुधवार से आरंभ की जाएगी। नगर मुख्य पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि जिस तरह पूर्व में नगर में जागरूकता अभियान व वार्डों को सेनेटाइज कर कोरोना महामारी पर रोक लगाई थी, उस पर वर्तमान समय में भी ढील नहीं दी जाएगी, क्योंकि थोड़ी सी असावधानी के कारण लोगों पर कोरोना का साया मंडराने नहीं दिया जाएगा। वर्तमान समय में कोरोना का प्रकोप देश के विभिन्न कोनों में बढ़ता जा रहा है। वैक्सीन आने से पहले लोगों को सावधानी और नियमों का पालन करके ही सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है। इसके लिए बुधवार को नगर में जागरूकता अभियान संग वार्डों को सेनेटाइट करने की प्रक्रिया आरंभ की जाएगी। क्योंकि सावधानी, नियमों के पालन से ही कोरोना को मात दिया जा सकता है।

पुलिस ने चलाया वाहन चेकिंग अभियान, मास्क पहनने की अपील

दिघलबैंक | सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के गन्धर्वडांगा थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार को रोको-टोको अभियान के तहत वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। थानाध्यक्ष रामचंद्र यादव के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल ने थाना क्षेत्र के सालबाड़ी, गन्धर्वडांगा कनकई नदी पुल पर दोपहिया वाहनों को रोककर वाहन के कागजात, डिक्की में रखे समानों की जांच करते हुए तलाशी ली एवं लोगों से वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट पहनने एवं अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि इन दिनों फिर से कोरोना का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है। सभी मास्क का प्रयोग करें। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के अलावा कोरोना से बचाव के सभी निर्देशों का पालन करें।

