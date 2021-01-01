पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:3 माह से अनाज नहीं देने का डीलर पर आरोप, महिलाएं बोलीं-जवि की दुकान जाने पर डीलर बोलता है अपशब्द

त्रिवेणीगंज2 घंटे पहले
अनुमंडल कार्यालय में मंगलवार को प्रदर्शन करतीं महिलाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
अनुमंडल कार्यालय में मंगलवार को प्रदर्शन करतीं महिलाएं।
  • अनुमंडल कार्यालय के समक्ष किया प्रदर्शन, लक्ष्मीपुर वार्ड-6 के कार्डधारियों का फूटा गुस्सा
  • लाभुक - अनाज का मनमाना दाम लिया जा रहा और कम दे रहे वजन

जन वितरण प्रणाली के दुकानदार लाभुकों को महीनों राशन नहीं देते हैं। महिला कार्डधारियों को अपशब्द कहते हैं। कार्डधारी डीलर की मनमानी से परेशान हैं। महेशुआ पंचायत के लक्ष्मीपुर वार्ड-6 के कार्डधारी महिलाओं ने मंगलवार को अनुमंडल मुख्यालय पहुंचकर डीलर की मनमानी के विरोध जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। फूलो देवी, सुनीता देवी, बुचनी देवी, माधो देवी, गायत्री देवी, गीता देवी, अनिता देवी, सुषमा देवी, दुखनी देवी ने आरोप लगाया कि डीलर द्वारा तीन माह से राशन नहीं दिया जा रहा है। पंचायत के वार्ड-6 की जन वितरण प्रणाली के दुकानदार रामलखन साह की मनमानी से परेशान हैं। हमलोगों को तीन माह से अनाज नहीं मिला है। हमलोग गरीब आदमी हैं। इसी राशन से परिवार का भरण-पोषण करते है। लाभुकों ने आरोप लगाया कि डीलर अनाज का मनमाना दाम लेते हैं और अनाज भी कम देते हैं। लाभुकों का आरोप है कि डीलर खुलेआम कहता है कि, जो करना है-वो करो। लाभुकों ने संबंधित जन वितरण प्रणाली के दुकानदार पर अनाज लेने के दौरान अभद्रता की भी बात कही। लाभुकों ने अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी से पूरे मामले की जांच कर इस दिशा में कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। एसडीएम शेख जेड हसन ने बताया कि एमओ को जांच के लिए कहा जा रहा है। दोषी पाए जाने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

