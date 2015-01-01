पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:अनूपनगर में आवासीय परिसर से बाइक की चोरी

त्रिवेणीगंज2 दिन पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के लतौना उत्तर पंचायत के अनूपनगर मोहल्ले में शनिवार की रात अज्ञात चोरों ने एक शिक्षक के आवासीय परिसर के मुख्य दरवाजे के ताला तोड़कर बाइक चोरी कर लेने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस बाबत थाना में दिए आवेंदन में लतौना उत्तर पंचायत के वार्ड 10 निवासी शिक्षक तरुण कुमार ने बताया कि अपने आवास के एक कमरे में अपने हीरो सुपर स्प्लेंडर मोटरसाइकिल बीआर 50 के 6131को लॉक कर रख दिए थे, शनिवार को देर रात अज्ञात चोरों ने कमरे के दरवाजे का ताला तोड़ घुसकर मोटरसाइकिल के लॉक तोड़कर उठा ले गए। जानकारी उस वक्त मिली जब सुबह पांच बजे सो कर उठे तो देखा कि दरवाजा का ताला टूटा हुआ था।

