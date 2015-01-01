पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:कृषि अवशेषों को ना जलाएं, इनको खाद के रूप में करें इस्तेमाल: कृषि समन्वयक

त्रिवेणीगंज
किसान चौपाल में भाग लेते किसान।
  • त्रिवेणीगंज के कुसहा पंचायत अंतर्गत मयूरवा मध्य विद्यालय में हुआ किसान चौपाल

रबी के बेहतर उत्पादन को लेकर प्रखंड के कुसहा पंचायत अंतर्गत मयूरवा मध्य विद्यालय कुसहा में बुधवार को किसान चौपाल का आयोजन हुआ। जिसकी अध्यक्षता उप मुखिया गणेश कुमार ने की। मौके पर कृषि समन्वयक वीरेंद्र कुमार ने किसानों से कहा कि बदलते परिवेश में आधुनिक तरीके से रबी फसल की खेती करने की आवश्यकता है। कोई भी बीज बोने से पूर्व बीज का उपचार करके भलीभांति देख लें। उन्होंने किसानों को बताया कि खेतों में अधिक से अधिक जैविक खाद का उपयोग करने पर जमीन बंजर नही होती। किसान खेतों में कृषि अवशेषों को ना जलाए। इनको खाद के रूप में इस्तेमाल करें। कृषि समन्वयक ने कहा कि किसान भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ हैं। इसलिए सरकार कृषि योजनाओं पर अधिक से अधिक अनुदान दे रही है। उन्होंने कृषि यांत्रीकरण योजनाओं के बारे विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना, जैविक खेती प्रोत्साहन योजना, यांत्रीकरण एवं मिट्टी जांच के बारे में भी विस्तार से बताया। चौपाल में किसानों द्वारा उठाए गए समस्याओं के समाधान के बारे में समन्वयक ने जानकारी दी। मौके पर सूर्यनारायण यादव, सुशील कुमार, राजेश कुमार, लालबहादुर, कौशल, सरवन कुमार, सलाहकार करुण समेत दर्जनों किसान मौजूद थे।

कार्यक्रम में प्रखंड उद्यान पदाधिकारी व मौजूद किसान।
कार्यक्रम में प्रखंड उद्यान पदाधिकारी व मौजूद किसान।

बीज के साथ कृषि यंत्रों पर भी मिलता है अनुदान

कटैया निर्मली | पिपरा प्रखंड के ठाढी भवानीपुर पंचायत में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। आत्मा सुपौल के बैनर तले पिपरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के ठाढी भवानीपुर पंचायत एवं रामपुर पंचायत में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें पंचायत के किसानों को जैविक खेती के साथ-साथ वैज्ञानिक तरीके से खेती कर आमदनी दोगुना करने की विस्तृत जानकारी दी गई। किसान चौपाल का उद्घाटन प्रखंड उद्यान पदाधिकारी करुणेश भारती के द्वारा किया गया। प्रखंड उद्यान पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि किसान परंपरागत खेती को छोड़कर समेकित कृषि प्रणाली को अपनाएं तथा अपनी आमदनी को दुगुनी करें। किसान चौपाल में उपस्थित किसानों को किसान रजिस्ट्रेशन और उससे होने वाले लाभ के बारे में बताया गया ।उन्होंने कहा कि खेती के लिए बीज के साथ कृषि यंत्रों पर भी सरकार के द्वारा अनुदान दिया जाता है। इस मौके पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे।

