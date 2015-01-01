पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नासमझी:इंजीनियर साहब! आप रोड पर गाड़ी लगाकर पुलिस से उलझ पड़े, पीछे लगा लंबा जाम

त्रिवेणीगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनएच-57 पर झाझा गांव के समीप जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
  • एनएच 327ई पर अभियंता ने खड़ी कर दी गाड़ी, समझाने पहुंची पुलिस से बहस
  • बीच सड़क पर बिहार सरकार का बोर्ड लगए खड़ी रही गाड़ी, बाजार में लगा जाम

लोक आस्था के पर्व को लेकर बाजार में खरना के दिन खरीदारी करने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ सुबह से ही देखने हो मिल रही थी। जहां दोपहर में बाजार में भीड़ के कारण चलना मुश्किल हो रहा था। एनएच 327ई पर चिलोनी नदी से लेकर ब्लॉक चौक तक लंबी जाम लगी हुई थी। इतनी भीड़ एवं सड़क पर जाम को हटाने को लेकर पुलिस सुबह से मशक्कत करती दिखी। वहीं संध्या करीब 5 बजे जाम के बीच पुरानी बैंक चौक के समीप बीच सड़क पर सरकारी बाबू की गाड़ी बिहार सरकार का बोर्ड लगाए खड़ी थी। जिस कारण एनएच 327ई पर त्रिवेणीगंज बाजार क्षेत्र पूरी तरह से जाम हो गया। जिससे लोगों की परेशानी काफी बढ़ गई। इस दौरान स्वतंत्र अभियंता गुणवत्ता प्रबंधन कोषांग, ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग की स्कॉर्पियो को पुलिस द्वारा करीब आधे घंटे तक एनएच 327ई से हटाने को कहा जाता रहा। लेकिन साहब अपने पावर का धौंस जमा रहे थे। हालांकि पुलिस के जवान करीब आधे घंटे तक साहब की स्कॉर्पियो बीआर 11डब्लू 3348 को हटाने में हिचकिचाते रहे थे। जिसके बाद वाहन हटाया गया। इसको लेकर त्रिवेणीगंज थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सोशल डिस्टेंस को भूले लोग : बाजार में खरीदारी करने वाले लोगों की भीड़ कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर बेपरवाह दिखी। जहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाई गई। जबकि अब तक जिले कोरोना ने 11 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी लोग कोरोना को लेकर गंभीर नही है। बाजार में ना तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे थे और ना ही मास्क का प्रयोग करते दिखे। सबसे खराब स्थिति पुरानी बैंक रोड, दुर्गा मंदिर चौक, ब्लॉक चौक, पंचमुखी चौक की देखने को मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें