पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:26 को भारत बंद का वामदलों ने किया आह्वान

त्रिवेणीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देशव्यापी हड़ताल की सफलता को ले संकल्प लेते वामपंथी दल के सदस्य।
  • साइंस कॉलेज त्रिवेणीगंज में वामदलों के नेताओं की संयुक्त बैठक संपन्न

केंद्र सरकार के जनविरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ मजदूर संगठनों, ट्रेड यूनियन श्रमिक फेडरेशन व कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को आहूत देशव्यापी हड़ताल की सफलता को लेकर मुख्यालय स्थित साइंस कॉलेज में शनिवार को सीपीआई के वरिष्ठ नेता रघुनंदन पासवान की अध्यक्षता में वामदलों के नेताओं की संयुक्त बैठक हुई। बैठक में भाकपा के जिला सचिव का.जयनारायण यादव, सीपीआई के जिला मंत्री राजेश कुमार, किसान नेता अच्छेलाल मेहता ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि मोदी सरकार के कार्यकाल में मजदूरों का यह पांचवां देशव्यापी हड़ताल होने जा रहा है। कहा कि देश की संपदा व आत्मनिर्भर भारत की बुनियाद सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उद्योगों को बेचने, राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंकों को विखंडित कर उसे अपने चहेतों के हवाले करने, देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम को समाप्त करने की साजिश, सरकारी कम्पनियों को देशी विदेशी पूंजीपतियों के हाथों कौड़ी के भाव पर सौंपे जाने की राष्ट्रविरोधी नीति को देश में मजदूर वर्ग बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। सीपीएम के जिला मंत्री राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि देश का मजदूर वर्ग राष्ट्रीय संपदा की लूट के खिलाफ व भारत के आत्मसम्मान और आर्थिक संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए कोई भी कुर्बानी देने के लिए तैयार हैं। आइसा के डॉ अमित कुमार ने वामदलों की ओर से हड़ताल का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मजदूरों, कर्मचारियों, अधिकारियों के अधिकार लगातार हमला किया जा रहा है। मौके पर एपवा नेत्री वीणा देवी, आइसा के डॉ अमित कुमार, स्वयं सहायता के जिला सचिव चंदेश्वरी राम, रसोईया संघ के जिला सचिव सदानंद राम, धर्मदेव यादव, कामेश्वर उर्फ कम्पू, रामदेव यादव समेत अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें