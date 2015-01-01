पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:अलाव से लगी आग से 30 से अधिक घर जले, लाखों की संपत्ति हुई राख

त्रिवेणीगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शनिवार की देर शाम मिरजवा वार्ड 12 में आगलगी में जल रहा घर।
  • पीड़ितों ने बताया कि अगलगी की घटना में करीब 50 लाख की संपत्ति जल गई

थाना क्षेत्र के मिरजवा वार्ड 12 में शुक्रवार की शाम अलाव की चिंगारी से लगी आग से करीब 30 से ज्यादा घर जल कर रख हो गए। ग्रामीणों एवं दमकल कर्मियों के सहयोग से काफी मशक्कत के बाद करीब 3 घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। लेकिन तब तक आग की चपेट में करीब 30 से ज्यादा घर आ गए। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि दमकल सूचना के करीब 01 घंटे बाद पहुंची। जानकारी अनुसार मिरजवा निवासी संतोष कुमार के मवेशी घर में अलाव की चिंगारी से आग लग गई। घनी बस्ती होने के कारण देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया एवं बस्ती में फैल गई। इसी दौरान लोगों के घरों में रखे तीन सिलेंडर भी ब्लास्ट हो गए। जिससे बस्ती में 30 से अधिक घर जल कर रख हो गए। पीड़ितों ने बताया कि अगलगी की घटना में करीब 50 लाख की संपत्ति जल कर राख हो गई। जिसमें पांच लाख नगद, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा साइकिल, एक बाइक, एक पंप सेट के अलावा एक गाय की जल कर मौत गई। घटना में एक पांच वर्ष का बच्चा भी झुलस गया। साथ ही घर में रखे अनाज, कपड़े, वस्त्र, जरूरत कागजात भी जल गया। ग्रामीणों व दमकल के कर्मियों की कड़ी मेहनत से करीब 3 घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। हालांकि ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि सूचना देने के बावजूद दमकल को 12 किलोमीटर पहुंचने में एक घंटा लगा और प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जायजा लेने नही आए। घटना में सुरेंद्र मलाह, मदन मलाह, सीकेन्द्र मलाह, शिवप्रसाद यादव, पृथ्वी यादव, नागेश्वर यादव, शिताराम यादव, दुखन यादव, श्रवण कुमार, संतोष यादव एवं विदेशी मलाह के घर जल कर राख हो गए।

जदिया में चिंगारी से लगी आग, 2 घर व संपत्ति राख

जदिया| जदिया पंचायत के वार्ड 13 में गुरुवार की देर शाम हुई अगलगी की घटना में दो घर सहित लाखों रुपए मूल्य संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। पीड़ित परिवार के देवेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि घर में रखे 35 हजार रुपये नकद सहित कपड़े, एक ड्राम चावल, एक ड्राम गेहूं, 5 कंबल तथा रजाई जलकर खाक हो गई। वहीं रघुनी यादव की पत्नी ने बताया कि 60 हजार नकद सहित घर में रखे 25 बेग सीमेंट 50 हजार कीमत का जेवरात तथा धान, गेहूं, चावल सहित कपड़ा आदि सामग्री जलकर नष्ट हो गए। अगलगी की घटना के बारे में बताया गया कि बच्चों द्वारा खेलने के क्रम संठी की चिंगारी से आग उठी और धीरे-धीरे आग फैल गई तथा दो घरों को अपने आगोश में ले लिया और सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल तथा ग्रामीणों द्वारा आग पर काबू पाया गया। पूर्व जिला परिषद के सदस्य श्याम यादव ने पीड़ित परिवार मिलकर सांत्वना दी तथा घटना स्थल पर राजस्व कर्मचारी व अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें