विचार-विमर्श:एससी-एसटी बच्चों के लिए बने आवासीय विद्यालय

त्रिवेणीगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • अनुमंडलस्तरीय सतर्कता और अनुश्रवण समिति की हुई बैठक, सदस्यों ने की मांग-

एसडीएम कार्यालय में मंगलवार को अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण को लेकर अनुमंडलस्तरीय सतर्कता आैर अनुश्रवण समिति की बैठक एसडीएम एसजेड हसन की अध्यक्षता में हुई। एसडीएम ने बताया कि इस कमेटी का मुख्य उद्देश्य एससी-एसटी पर होने वाले अत्याचार को रोकना है। उन पर हुए अत्याचार में न्याय दिलाने के लिए मदद करनी है। उन्होंने कहा कि एससी-एसटी की प्रताड़ना को लेकर सरकार गंभीर है, उन्हें न्याय मिले इसके लिए प्रयत्नशील है। सरकार समाज की बराबरी में लाकर उन्हें मुख्यधारा में जोड़ने के लिए कृत संकल्प है। एसडीएम ने पूर्व की बैठक में लिए गए प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा की। सदस्यों से कहा कि एससी-एसटी संबंधित जो मामले लंबित हैं, अगली बैठक में सभी थानाध्यक्ष और प्रखंड कल्याण पदाधिकारी संबंधित प्रतिवेदन के साथ भाग लें। जो सदस्य बैठक में शामिल नहीं हो रहे, उनको हटाकर नए सदस्यों को जोड़ने का निर्देश दिया। एससी-एसटी के संबंध में सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं को लेकर जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी से पत्र की मांग की। अगली बैठक में जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी को भी किया जाएगा शामिल : एसडीएम ने बताया कि अगली बैठक में जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी को भी भाग लेने के लिए लिखा जाएगा। सदस्यों ने त्रिवेणीगंज में एससी-एसटी के लिए आवासीय विद्यालय की मांग की। बैठक में अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के अनुपस्थित रहने के संबंध में पूछा गया। बताया कि कल जदिया में हुए घटनाक्रम को लेकर पुलिस पदाधिकारी व्यस्त हैं। सदस्यों ने एससी-एसटी से जुड़े दहेज के मामले के बारे में जानकारी मांगी। एसडीएम ने बताया कि एससी-एसटी अत्याचार निवारण में पुलिस की भूमिका अहम होती है। एसडीएम ने बताया कि अगली बैठक तीन महीनों पर होगी। प्रखंड कल्याण पदाधिकारी त्रिवेणीगंज और छातापुर को निर्देश दिया कि एससी-एसटी से संबंधित बुकलेट जिले से मंगाकर सदस्यों को उपलब्ध कराएं। मौके पर धर्मेंद्र राम, उपेंद्र राम, दुर्गी सरदार, शिवशंकर चौधरी, श्वेता गोयल, सरिता अग्रवाल और बबिता शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

