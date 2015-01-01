पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:निरीक्षण में एसडीएम बोले- चिलौनी में बनाया जाएगा आदर्श छठ घाट

त्रिवेणीगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कटैया निर्मली में छठ पर्व को लेकर कद्दू खरीदते लोग।
  • एसडीएम व एसडीपीओ ने किया छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की तैयारियों को लेकर सोमवार को एसडीएम एसजेड हसन, एसडीपीओ गणपति ठाकुर ने अनुमंडल मुख्यालय के चिलौनी, बघला एवं महेशुआ स्थित छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान घाट की साफ-सफाई, रोशनी एवं छठव्रतियों की सुविधाओं को लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी एवं पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया। एसडीएम ने कहा कि सूर्योपासना का महापर्व स्वच्छता का प्रतीक है। इसके मद्देनजर घाट की सफाई और रौशनी की समुचित व्यवस्था अतिआवश्यक है। उन्होंने मुखिया व जनप्रतिनिधियों को घाटों की सफाई कराने को लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिये गए हैं। उन्‍होंने कहा कि घाट के किनारे छठव्रती महिलाओं को किसी प्रकार की कठिनाई ना हो, इसके लिए खतरनाक घाटों को चिन्हित किया जा रहा है। वाहनों की आवाजाही घाट पर ना हो, इसके लिये सड़क के दोनों ओर बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी। बघला घाट पर बांस एवं तार लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मौके पर एसडीपीओ गणपति ठाकुर ने कहा कि छठ घाट पर व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की काफी भीड़ आ जाती है। इसलिए कोविड़ 19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क का प्रयोग एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के मानको का पालन अनिवार्य रूप से करना होगा। मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार के अलावे मुखिया बसंत कुमार, मनीष सिंह, भुवनेश्वरी साह समेत अन्य मौजूद थे।

छठ पर्व को लेकर 60 रुपये में बिक रहा कद्दू

कटैया-निर्मली | छठ पर्व को लेकर चौक-चौराहों एवं हाट बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए मंगलवार को लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। बुधवार को नहाए खाए के बाद छठ पर्व का शुभारंभ होगा। जिस कारण हाट बाजारों में कद्दू खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। वहीं, 50 से 60 रुपए प्रति पीस कद्दू बिकी। महंगाई के बाद भी लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। बता दें कि छठ पर्व में व्रती कद्दू-भात खाकर पर्व का शुभारंभ करती है। मान्यता है कि छठ पर्व करने वाली व्रती को कद्दू भात खाना अनिवार्य है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें