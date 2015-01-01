पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:दिल्ली व लुधियाना मंडी से ऊनी कपड़ों की सप्लाई बंद, व्यवसायी हैं परेशान

त्रिवेणीगंज2 दिन पहले
  • किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रांसपोर्टर नही ले रहे कपड़े की बुकिंग

मौसम के बदलते मिजाज के साथ ही गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। बाजार से लेकर गांव-देहात में गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें सजने लगी है। गर्म एवं ऊनी कपड़ों की खरीदारी के लिए ग्राहकों की अच्छी-खासी भीड़ दुकानों पर उमड़ने लगी है। बाजार में जितने भी कपड़े की दुकाने हैं, उन सभी दुकानों में गर्म कपड़ों की भरमार है। दुकानों में सर्दी के दौरान पहने जाने वाले एक से बढ़कर एक डिजायनों के कपड़े सजे हुए हैं। दुकानों पर सबसे अधिक बच्चों और महिलाओं के कपड़ों की खरीददारी हो रही है। युवा वर्ग भी ब्रांडेड जैकेट, ब्लेज़र व कोर्ट -पेंट की अधिक डिमांड कर रहे हैं। कई रेडीमेड दुकानों द्वारा सेल लगाए जा रहे हैं। इतना ही नही बाजार के चौक-चौराहों पर छोटे-मोटे दुकानदारों द्वारा भी ऊनी एवं गर्म कपड़े की दुकानें लग गई है। इन दुकानों में गरीब एवं मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों को सस्ते दाम पर हर प्रकार के ऊनी कपड़े मिल रहे हैं।
ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही ऊनी कपड़ों की बढ़ रही मांग : वहीं मार्केट के नामी-गिरामी दुकानों पर मनमाने दर पर कपड़े बेचे जा रहे हैं। रेडीमेड दुकानदारों का कहना है कि ठंड का असर बढ़ने के साथ ही ऊनी कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ती जाएगी। पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस बार जैकेट, स्वेटर से लेकर अन्य कपड़ों की कीमतों में कोई विशेष अंतर नही है। कई रेडीमेड के थोक विक्रेताओं ने बताया कि देश में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण दिल्ली एवं लुधियाना मंडी से ऊनी कपड़ों की सप्लाई बंद है। वहीं ट्रांसपोर्टर भी कपड़े की बुकिंग नही ले रहे हैं। जिसका खामियाज़ा हमें भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

