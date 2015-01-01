पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:अतिक्रमण की जद में है मेला ग्राउंड का तालाब, अस्तित्व बचाने की मांग

त्रिवेणीगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेला ग्राउंड के पोखर के समीप लगा कचरे का अंबार।
  • शिकायत के बावजूद नहीं हटवाया जा रहा अतिक्रमण

बाजार क्षेत्र के मेला ग्राउंड स्थित वर्षों पुराने पोखर का अस्तित्व खत्म होने के कगार पर है। विभागीय लापरवाही के कारण व अतिक्रमण एवं गंदगी की चपेट में अपनी बदहाली पर आंसू बहा रही है। इसकी सुधि लेने को कोई तैयार नहीं है। नतीजन स्थिति ऐसी हो चली है कि इस पोखर का अस्तित्व ही खतरे में आ गया है। पोखरों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमणकारी हावी है। अगर समय रहते हुए इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो आने वाले दिनों में आवागमन की समुचित सुविधा तक भी नदारद हो जाएगी। बावजूद इसके हर दिन नए सिरे से जमीन कब्जाने का खेल चल रहा है। प्रशासनिक अफसरों, तथाकथित जनप्रतिनिधियों और भू-माफिया की सांठ-गांठ प्राकृतिक जलश्रोतों के लिए संकट बन गई है। अपने ही नियम कानून को धता बताकर जहां अफसरों ने खामोशी की चादर ओढ़ ली है तो वहीं भू-माफिया तालाबों पर कब्जा कर बड़े-बड़े बिल्डिंग का निर्माण बेधड़क कर रहें हैं। अनुमंडल मुख्यालय क्षेत्र में इस कारनामें को तेजी से अंजाम दिया जा रहा है। यहां जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान का असर दूर-दूर तक दिखाई नहीं दे रहा हैं। मजे की बात तो यह है की बाजार स्थित मेला ग्राउंड पोखर में पूरे शहर की गंदगी फेंकी जा रही हैं। जिससे पोखर के चारों तरफ कचरे का अंबार लगा हैं। एक समय था जब मेला ग्राउंड के तालाब पर त्रिवेणीगंजवासी गर्व करते थे। आज इसकी बदहाली देखकर शहर वासी चिंतित हैं। वहीं एसडीएम एसजेड हसन ने बताया कि अभी विस चुनाव कार्य में व्यस्त हुं। अभी कोई जानकारी दे सकता हूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें