विधानसभा चुनाव:बूथ पर मतदान करने आने वाले वोटर की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से जांच करेंगी सेविका-सहायिकाएं

त्रिवेणीगंज3 घंटे पहले
चुनाव को लेकर सेविका व सहायिकाओं को ट्रेंनिग देतीं सीडीपीओ।
  • एएलवाई कॉलेज में सेविका-सहायिकाओं को मिला जांच का प्रशिक्षण

एएलवाई कॉलेज परिसर में गुरुवार को विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर सेविका व सहायिकाओं को मतदान केंद्रों पर हैंड सैनिटाइजर, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क वितरण कार्य में लगाए जाने को लेकर एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण का आयोजन किया गया। प्रशिक्षण शिविर का उद्घाटन करते हुए आरडीओ आशा कुमारी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर इस बार आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की सेविका व सहायिकाओं को विशेष रूप से चुनाव कार्य में लगाया गया है। मतदान केंद्रों पर सेविका व सहायिका मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से जांच करेंगी। इसके बाद हैंड सैनिटाइजर व मास्क का वितरण करेंगी। लाइन से वोटिंग कराने में भी अपना याेगदान देंगी। 7 नवंबर को मतदान केंद्रों पर प्रातः 5 बजे ससमय अनिवार्य रूप से उपस्थित रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी सेविका व सहायिका अपने कर्तव्यों, दायित्वों का निर्वहन ईमानदारी पूर्वक करें। सीडीपीओ अनिता चौधरी ने बताया कि सभी सेविका व सहायिका को मतदान केंद्रों पर आने वाले मतदाताओं को कोविड-19 के स्क्रीनिंग में सहयोग करना है। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराते हुए मतदाताओं को पंक्तिबद्ध तरीके से लाइन में खड़ा कराना है। मास्क एवं सैनिटाइजर का हर हाल में इस्तेमाल सुनिश्चित कराएंगी ताकि मतदाता मतदान केंद्रों के भीतर जाकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सके। मौके पर एलएस प्रभा कुमारी, कल्याणी कुमारी, रीता कुमारी, रोशन जहां समेत सभी पंचायत की सेविका व सहायिका मौजूद रहीं।

