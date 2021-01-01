पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:बनमनखी ने मधेपुरा को 29 रन से हराया

उदाकिशुनगंज2 घंटे पहले
टूर्नामेंट का उद्‌घाटन करते अतिथि व मौजूद दोनों टीम के खिलाड़ी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बनमनखी की ओर से सौरव ने सर्वाधिक 51 रन की पारी खेल, मधेपुरा के आदित्य ने 3 विकेट लिए

एसबीजेएस हाईस्कूल मैदान पर चल रहे दिवंगत मनखुश मिश्रा अंतरजिला टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के पहले सेमीफाइनल में बनमनखी की टीम ने मधेपुरा को 29 रन से पराजित कर फाइनल में जगह बना ली। बनमनखी के कप्तान गौरव ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने निर्धारित 16 ओवर में आठ विकेट खोकर 176 रन बनाए। बनमनखी की ओर से सौरव ने सर्वाधिक 51 रन की पारी खेली। मधेपुरा की ओर से आदित्य ने 4 ओवर में 3 विकेट लिए। जवाबी पारी खेलने को उतरी मधेपुरा की टीम ने निर्धारित 16 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 147 रन बना सकी। बनमनखी के शमी ने 4 ओवर में 13 रन देकर 4 विकेट लिए। इससे पूर्व पहले सेमीफाइनल का उद्घाटन मुखिया अब्दुल अहद और पूर्व प्रमुख विकास चंद्र यादव ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया। इस अवसर पर मुखिया अब्दुल अहद ने कहा कि खेल से स्थानीय खिलाड़ियों का मनोबल बढ़ता है। इसके साथ ही सामाजिक समरसता भी बढ़ती है। अच्छा खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी को जिला से लेकर राज्य स्तर तक का मैच खेलने का मौका मिलता है। मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब बनमनखी के खिलाड़ी शमी को दिया गया।

