कार्रवाई:डॉक्टर से 5 लाख रुपए रंगदारी मांगने का केस

उदाकिशुनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • देव लोक नर्सिंग होम के गार्ड ने दर्ज करवाया केस, 10 हजार की छिनतई का भी लगाया आरोप

उदाकिशुनगंज थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत फुलौत चौक नहर के पास स्थित देव लोक नर्सिंग होम के गार्ड ने थाने में आवेदन देकर एक युवक को नामजद करते हुए तीन अज्ञात लोगों पर 5 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांगने का केस दर्ज कराया है। आवेदन में गार्ड अशोक पासवान ने कहा है कि 28 अक्टूबर की शाम को वह अपनी ड्यूटी में थे। उसी समय उदाकिशुनगंज का युवक रिशु कुमार अपने तीन साथी के साथ हथियार से लैस होकर देवलोक नर्सिंग होम पहुंचा और रिशु कुमार ने पूछा कि नर्सिंग होम का मालिक कहां है। मैं बोला कि मालिक किसी कार्य से बाजार गए हैं। इतना कहते ही रिशु कुमार जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते हुए गाली-गलौज करने लगा। कहा कि तुम अपने मालिक से 5 लाख रुपये रंगदारी दिलवा दो। मना करने पर रिशु ने छाती पर हथियार हटाकर धमकी दी कि रुपए नहीं मिलने पर तुमको तथा तुम्हारे मालिक को गोली मार देंगे। अन्य स्टाफ के पहुंचने पर रिशु उसकी जेब से 10 हजार निकालकर हथियार का भय दिखाकर धमकी देते हुए फरार हो गया। दूसरी ओर, नर्सिंग होम के डॉक्टर दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि रिशु कुमार करीब 1 सप्ताह पहले हमको फोन कर हमसे मिलने की जिद कर रहा था। कहा कि मिलकर बताएंगे। अचानक क्लीनिक में आकर गार्ड से बदसलूकी करते हुए रंगदारी की मांग की। केस दर्ज होने के बाद भी रिशु का मेरे मोबाइल पर फोन आ रहा है। डर से फोन रिसीव नहीं कर रहा हूं। इससे पहले भी रिशु कुमार का ससुर जब मेरे क्लीनिक मुरलीगंज में एडमिट था तो उस समय एक दर्जन अपराधियों के साथ क्लीनिक पर आकर बिना पैसे दिए मरीज को ले जाने की जिद कर रहा था। उसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मेरे खिलाफ अफवाह फैला रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इलाज का जो उचित रुपए था, उसमें से भी पूरी राशि अभी तक नहीं दी गई।

ससुर के इलाज में लिया गया था अधिक रुपए
इधर आरोपी रिशु कुमार का कहना है कि देवलोक नर्सिंग होम के डॉक्टर दीपक कुमार मुरलीगंज के मैक्स-11 हॉस्पिटल में भी मरीज देखते हैं। करीब डेढ़ माह पूर्व तबीयत खराब होने पर ससुर को मुरलीगंज स्थित मैक्स-11 हॉस्पिटल में डॉ. दीपक कुमार से दिखाया था। उस दौरान वहां से 1 लाख 62 हजार का बिल दिया गया। जिस सुई की कीमत 500 थी, उसका 52 हजार जोड़ा गया। बिल चुका कर ससुर को पटना इलाज में ले गए तो उनकी वहां मौत हो गई। जब हमने डॉक्टर से उचित रुपए लेने को कहा तो उन्होंने सुनियोजित साजिश के तहत हमारे ऊपर रंगदारी मांगने का केस करवा दिया, जबकि इसी सिलसिले में हम उदाकिशुनगंज स्थित देवलोक नर्सिंग होम में डॉक्टर से बातचीत करने पहुंचे हुए थे।

केस दर्ज कर की जा रही जांच
आवेदन के आलोक में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है। प्रथमदृष्टया मामला आपसी विवाद का लगता है। रंगदारी मांगे जाने के मामले की जांच चल रही है।
शशिभूषण सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष, उदाकिशुनगंज

