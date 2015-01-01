पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:15 आपदा पीड़ितों के बीच सीओ ने चेक का किया वितरण

उदाकिशुनगंजएक घंटा पहले
चेक वितरण करते सीओ।
  • सभी आपदा पीड़ितों के परिवार को सहायता राशि दी गई

अंचल अंतर्गत विभिन्न पंचायतों के 15 आपदा पीड़ितों के बीच सीओ ने चेक वितरण किया। सीओ विजय कुमार राय ने बताया कि 14 नवम्बर 2020 को रात्रि लगभग 8 बजे आकस्मिक कारणों से शाहजादपुर पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 10 निवासी चंदन देवी, सुदामा देवी, पंखीं देवी, सुलोचना देवी, कालो देवी, रामपरी देवी, रिंकी देवी, सिंन्धो देवी, सविता देवी, 7 नवम्बर रात्रि लगभग 12:30 बजे शहजादपुर अखरी टोला वार्ड नं 11 के मसीदा खातून और रुसेना खातुन, 6 नवम्बर रात्रि लगभग 12:30 बजे शहजादपुर शेखपुर चमन वार्ड नं 13 के काजल देवी और रुबी देवी, 18 अगस्त रात्रि लगभग 10 बजे रहटा फनहन पंचायत के वार्ड नं 09 संजीदा खातुन, 6 अक्तूबर रात्रि करीब 10 बजे वार्ड नं 01 के मो. फैयाद के आवासीय घर जलने वाले परिवार के बीच प्रति परिवार खाद्यान्न मद में 3 हजार, नगद मद में 3 हजार, वस्त्र मद में 2 हजार बर्तन मद में 18 सौ कुल मिलाकर प्रति परिवार 98 सौ रुपये का सहायता राशि का वितरण किया गया। सीओ विजय कुमार राय ने बताया कि अब तक के सभी आपदा पीड़ितों के परिवार को सहायता राशि दे दी गई है। अब कोई भी मामला पेंडिंग में नहीं है। मौके पर शहजादपुर पंचायत के मुखिया प्रतिनिधि जयराम यादव, पूर्व प्रमुख विकास चंद्र यादव आदि मौजूद थे।

