पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:मैनेजर पर घूस लेकर पूरा काम नहीं करने का लगाया आरोप, शिकायत

उदाकिशुनगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदाकिशुनगंज एसबीआई की शाखा से जुड़ा हुआ है मामला

अनुमंडल मुख्यालय स्थित एसबीआई के लोन धारक ने बैंक के मैनेजर, फील्ड ऑफिसर और एक दलाल के खिलाफ आरबीओ प्रबंधक एवं क्षेत्रीय व्यवसाय कार्यालय मधेपुरा के वरीय पदाधिकारी को आवेदन लिखकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। शिकायतकर्ता ने तीनों के खिलाफ लगभग एक लाख रुपए घूस लेने और मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने की शिकायत की है। लक्ष्मीपुर वार्ड-8 निवासी शिकायतकर्ता मिथुन कुमार का कहना है कि उसे पांच लाख रुपए का प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार सृजन लोन का प्रपोजल आया था। यह प्रपोजल लेकर फील्ड ऑफिसर सुधीर कुमार और शिवन साह उनके घर पर आए थे। लोन के लिए शाखा प्रबंधक, फील्ड ऑफिसर और दलाल ने 21000 हजार मार्जिन मनी, 7000 हजार इनवॉइस, 6500 बैलेंस शीट, 5000 हजार किसी अन्य के नाम पर और 45000 हजार नकद लिया। इसके बाद 5 लाख में तीन लाख 56 हजार का लोन पास हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम रोजगार सृजन लोन में सब्सिडी भी ऋणधारक को दिया जाता है। उसने बताया कि 3.56 लाख लोन में से 1.70 लाख लोन पास कर शाखा प्रबंधक ने लोन को बंद कर दिया गया। जबकि उसकी दुकान खुली भी नहीं थी और ईएमआई चालू कर दिया गया। इतना ही नहीं शाखा प्रबंधक के द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार योजना ऋण की धनराशि बचत खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दी गई। बचत खाता में भेजी गई राशि से शिवण कुमार ने शाखा प्रबंधक से बात करवा कर 19000 की निकासी कर ली। बाकी बचे राशि को भी जबरन शाखा प्रबंधक के द्वारा निकाल कर ले लिया गया। फील्ड ऑफिसर के द्वारा फिर से बैलेंस सीट और सब्सिडी के नाम पर 6500 रुपए लिए गए और 6000 की मांग कर रहे हैं।

लगाए गए सारे आरोप पूरी तरह से निराधार
लोनधारक द्वारा लगाया गया आरोप निराधार है। उन लोगों ने कोई राशि नहीं ली है। मिथुन कुमार को लोन दिया गया है। उससे यदि शिवण कुमार या कोई अन्य दलाल ने अवैध राशि की उगाही की है तो यह ग्राहक की समस्या है।
सुभाष प्रसाद यादव, बैंक मैनेजर, उदाकिशुनगंज

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें