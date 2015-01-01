पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:3 फीट से अधिक पानी वाले घाटों पर रहेंगे गोताखोर

उदाकिशुनगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ में 114 स्थलों पर रहेगी प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था, एसडीएम ने जारी किया दिशा-निर्देश

अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के 114 स्थलों पर छठ पर्व मनाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर डीएम के आदेश से एसडीएम राजीव रंजन सिन्हा ने अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सभी सीओ, थाना अध्यक्ष एवं ओपी अध्यक्ष को 20 एवं 21 नवंबर को छठ पर्व के मद्देनजर निर्देशित किया है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि पारंपरिक छठ घाटों के किनारे श्रद्धालु जमा होते हैं। कई छठ घाट ऐसे होते हैं, जिसमें पानी अधिक मात्रा में होता है। वहां बैरिकेडिंग की आवश्यकता है। साथ ही छठ घाटों पर साफ-सफाई भी जरूरी है। सभी पदाधिकारियों से कहा है कि वे अपने क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सभी छठ घाटों का स्थल निरीक्षण कर लें। जिस घाट पर बैरिकेडिंग की आवश्यकता है, वहां इसकी अनदेखी न की जाए। अत्यधिक पानी वाले घाटों को खतरनाक घाट घोषित करते हुए उसके बारे में जानकारी दें। जिस छठ घाट पर 3 फीट से अधिक पानी है वहां दो गोताखोरों की प्रतिनियुक्ति हो। एसडीएम ने कहा है कि अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के 114 स्थल पर प्रशासनिक स्तर से छठ घाट बनाया जा रहा है। वहां बैरिकेडिंग, गोताखोर, बिजली, पानी, साफ-सफाई आदि की व्यवस्था कराई जा रही है। उन्होंने डीएम को पत्र लिखकर अरार घाट पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम के साथ चार मोटरबोट की मांग की। पत्र में कहा गया है कि ग्वालपाड़ा अंचल अंतर्गत अरार (सुरसर नदी) एवं सिसवापट्टी घाट (सुरसर नदी) में अधिक पानी है। उक्त स्थान पर बैरिकेडिंग की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। बावजूद एहतियात के लिए एसडीआरएफ की टीम के साथ चार मोटर बाेट की आवश्यकता है।

गाइडलाइन का कराया जाए हर हाल में पालन
एसडीएम राजीव रंजन सिन्हा ने बताया कि छठ पूजा के दौरान सरकारी गाइडलाइन का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करवाया जाएगा। दो गज की दूरी, मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग अनिवार्य रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हम स्वयं भी विभिन्न छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं अधिकारियों को भी घाटों का निरीक्षण करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

