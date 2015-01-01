पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:किसान खेतों में पुआल न जलाएं

उदाकिशुनगंज
लक्ष्मीपुर पंचायत में आयोजित किसान चौपाल में मौजूद किसान व अन्य।
  • लक्ष्मीपुर पंचायत में आयोजित किसान चौपाल में किसानों को दी गई जानकारी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुर पंचायत के सरकार भवन एवं बीडीरणपाल उमवि मोहिमडीह परिहारपुर के परिसर में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। प्रखंड कृषि समन्वयक अमरपति निरंजन ने किसानों को नवीनतम तकनीक से खेती करने की सलाह दी। उन्होंने किसानों से अनुदान लाभ लेने हेतु अपना खाता आधार एवं एनपीसीआईएल से लिंक करा लेने की बात कही। उन्होंने किसानों से कहा कि खेतों में पुआल नहीं जलाएं व उसे सुरक्षित रख दें। उपयोगिता बताते हुए कहा कि पुआल सड़ने के बाद खेतों की उर्वरा शक्ति को बढ़ाता है। जबकि पुआल जलाने से उस जगह की मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति कम हो जाती है व खेतों की नमी भी प्रभावित होती है। वहीं कृषि समन्वयक मनोज कुमार ने उर्वरक प्रबंधन, कीट- व्याधि नियंत्रण, मिट्टी जांच, बीज शोधन के बारे में जानकारी दी। इसके साथ ही जैविक खाद के प्रयोग पर बल दिया। तकनीकी प्रबंधक मुकेश कुमार, आलोक रंजन ने किसानों को गेहूं बुआई के लिए जीरो टिलेज और श्रीविधि के बारे में विशेष जानकारी दी गई। वहीं बीडीरणपाल पंचायत के किसान सुधीर भगत ने फसल क्षति का मुआवजा राशि नहीं मिलने पर अधिकारियों पर सवाल उठाया। मौके पर कांतलाल शर्मा, सरपंच ज्योतिष शर्मा उपमुखिया बबलू कुमार श्रीनिवास शर्मा सहित अन्य भी थे।

