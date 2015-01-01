पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:जिप सदस्य के पति को गोली मारे जाने के विरोध में सात घंटे बंद रहा मंजौरा बाजार

उदाकिशुनगंज2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को घटना के विरोध में मंजौरा में धरना देते व्यवसायी।
  • अपराधियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं क्षेत्र के लोग
  • एसडीएम और एसडीपीओ के आश्वासन पर समाप्त हुआ लोगों का धरना

पूर्णिया के एक निजी अस्पताल में घायल अवस्था में आईसीयू में भर्ती जिला परिषद प्रतिनिधि अनिल जायसवाल ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है। भास्कर रिपोर्टर को उन्होंने बताया कि अंधेरा होने के कारण वे उस दिन अपराधियों को नहीं पहचान पाए। लेकिन सफेद रंग की अपाचे पर दो अपराधी सवार थे। उन्हें देखते ही उनमें से एक ने कहा यही है और दूसरे ने ताबड़तोड़ गोली चला दी। इसके बाद वे लोग फरार हो गए। दूसरी ओर, इस घटना के विरोध और अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से आक्रोशित मंजौरा बाजार के व्यवसायियों ने स्वतः मंगलवार से ही अपनी-अपनी दुकानों को बंद कर लिया है। जबकि बुधवार की सुबह छह बजे ही मंजौरा के आक्रोशित व्यवसायी वर्ग के लोग, ग्रामीण, बुद्धिजीवी एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बाजार चौराहा को जाम कर धरने पर बैठ गए। धरना- प्रदर्शन से पूर्णिया एवं मधेपुरा जिले के बिहारीगंज एवं पुरैनी की तरफ से आने- जाने वाले चारों तरफ का रास्ता ब्लॉक हो गया। लोगों की मांग थी कि अनिल जायसवाल को गोली मारने वाले अपराधियों की अविलंब गिरफ्तारी हो। धरना-प्रदर्शन में बैठे राजद नेता नवीन निषाद, पूर्व मुखिया उपेंद्र मेहता, पंच प्रतिनिधि सुनील जायसवाल, मुखिया मनोज कुमार भारती, ग्रामीण विनय कुमार जायसवाल, मिथिलेश गुप्ता, दुर्गेश साह ने कहा कि जिप सदस्य के पति को गोली मारने के बाद से मंगलवार की शाम तक कोई वरीय अधिकारी मंजौरा नहीं पहुंचे थे। लोगों ने वरीय अधिकारियों के स्थल पर पहुंचने और अपराधियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होने तक बाजार बंद रखने का निर्णय कर रखा था। हालांकि एसडीएम राजीव रंजन सिंहा और एसडीपीओ सतीश कुमार के आश्वासन पर सात घंटे बाद लोगों ने दुकान भी खोली और धरना भी समाप्त हुआ।

गश्त के लिए कैंप में नहीं है वाहन की व्यवस्था

आक्रोशित लोगों का कहना था कि मंजौरा बाजार में वर्षों से पुलिस कैंप है। पहले यह कैंप बाजार में ही हुआ करता था। अब कैंप बाजार से बाहर बना दिया गया है। लोगों ने कहा बाजार में ही कैंप होना चाहिए। कैंप में रात्रि और दीवा गश्ती के लिए वाहन भी उपलब्ध नहीं है और पुलिस बल भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में नहीं है। स्थानीय प्रशासन की पहल पर जब धरना- प्रदर्शन और बाजार नहीं खोला गया तो उदाकिशुनगंज एसडीएम राजीव रंजन सिंहा और एसडीपीओ सतीश कुमार ने धरनास्थल पर पहुंचकर लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर आश्वासन देकर बाजार खुलवाया और धरना समाप्त करवाया। एसडीपीओ सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्य के घर पर तीन चौकीदारों की तैनाती की गई है। कैंप के अलावा बाजार में भी एक अफसर के साथ अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल की व्यवस्था करवाई जाएगी। एसपी से हमारी बातचीत चल रही है। कैंप में वाहन की अविलंब व्यवस्था करवाई जाएगी। वहीं, एसीएम राजीव रंजन सिन्हा ने बताया कि केस अभी तक दर्ज नहीं हुआ है। जिप प्रतिनिधि के बयान देने के बाद ही केस दर्ज कर अविलंब अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि बाजार के बीचोंबीच पंचायत भवन में कैंप पोस्ट करवाया जाएगा।

सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र होने से महत्वपूर्ण स्थान है मंजौरा

लोगों का कहना था कि सीमावर्ती पूर्णिया जिले से सटे होने के कारण मंजौरा बाजार महत्वपूर्ण है। आस-पास के कई गांव के लोग यहां बाजार करने आते हैं। जिसकी सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। यहां पर दूसरे जनप्रतिनिधि को पहले भी जान से मारने की धमकी मिली है। बदमाशों ने जनप्रतिनिधि से रंगदारी भी मांगी थी। इसे लेकर पहले पंचायत समिति सदस्य प्रतिनिधि सुनिल जायसवाल बिहारीगंज थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करा चुके हैं। लेकिन पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं की। लोगों का कहना है कि आए दिन बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद हो रहे है। मंजौरा बाजार और इलाके में चर्चित चेहरे में शुमार रहने वाले पूर्व मुखिया अनिल जायसवाल को गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर देने के बाद इलाके में दहशत का माहौल बना हुआ है। मंजौरा के अलावा जौतेली, रामपुर, रहुआ, मोहीमडीह, बीड़ी, लक्ष्मीपुर लालचंद, चांय टोला आदि गांव के लोग दहशत में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें