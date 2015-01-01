पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:मधेपुरा जेल व उदाकिशुनगंज उपकारा में हुई छापेमारी

उदाकिशुनगंज43 मिनट पहले
  • ढाई घंटे तक प्रत्येक सेल और बैरक में जांच की गई

पुलिस मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर मंगलवार की सुबह मधेपुरा और उदाकिशुनगंज जेल में अलग-अलग टीम ने छापेमारी की। हालांकि इस दौरान किसी भी जेल में कोई आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं बरामद हुआ। एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मधेपुरा जेल में भी छापेमारी के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का कोई आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं बरामद हुआ। जबकि उदाकिशुनगंज उपकारा के जेलर डॉ. दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि छापेमारी के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार का आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं मिला। इससे पूर्व मधेपुरा जेल में सदर एसडीएम नीरज कुमार के साथ मुख्यालय डीएसपी अमरकांत चौबे आदि, जबकि उदाकिशुनगंज जेल में एडीएम राजीव रंजन के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। एसडीएम राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि मंडल उपकारा में कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिला। करीब ढाई घंटे तक जेल के प्रत्येक सेल और बैरक की पूरी जांच-पड़ताल की गई। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का काफिला जेल के अंदर उस समय दाखिल हुआ जब अधिकांश बंदी अपने-अपने बैरक में थे। अलग-अलग टीम में बांट कर अधिकारियों ने बैरक और सेल की जांच की। एसडीएम ने बताया कि जेल प्रशासन को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

