पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अगलगी:शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से लगी आग, 13 दुकान जलकर राख

उदाकिशुनगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अग्निकांड का निरीक्षण करते सीओ।
  • बुधवार की देर रात की घटना, दमकल आने पर देर होने से हुई नोंकझोंक, वापस लौट गई गाड़ी

पिपरा करौती के करौती बाजार स्थित दुकान में बुधवार की देर रात शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। जिसमें 13 दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई। करौती बाजार स्थित दर्जनों विभिन्न प्रकार की दुकानें हैं। गुलाब चंद्र का किराना दुकान, देवेन्द्र साह नाश्ता एवं चाय दुकान, मनोज साह की मिठाई दुकान, जवाहर पान एवं जरनल स्टोर, छोटे लाल यादव सीएसी सेंटर, कृष्ण कुमार, कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर, अशोक रजक, आयरन स्टोर, सतीश रजक जेनरल स्टोर एवं पान दुकान, लड्डू पासवान पान प्लेस, सुनील ठाकुर सैलून दुकान, पप्पू रजक मोबाइल सर्विस सेंटर, संतोष यादव पुस्तक भंडार, मोहम्मद छोटू का मोबाइल दुकान है। रात 11 बजे सभी लोग अपनी दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए। तभी अचानक मार्केट में आग लग गई। दुकानों से लपट देख स्थानीय लोगों ने थाना पुलिस व फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। एक घंटे बाद पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पर लाेग आक्रोशित हो गए। नोंकझोक के कारण फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ी वापस चली गई। वहीं सड़क के दूसरे भाग बाइक सर्विस सेंटर के मालिक मो. फिरोज द्वारा आग बुझाने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया गया। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया गया। अनुमान है कि आग से पचास लाख से अधिक की सम्पति काे नुकसान हुआ है। दुकानदारों ने मुआवजे की मांग की है। वहीं मामले को लेकर सीओ विजय कुमार राय ने स्थल पर पहुंचकर नुकसान का आकलन किया। सीओ श्री राय ने बताया कि करोति बाजार में 13 दुकान में आग लगी थी। हालांकि दुकान में आग लगने पर मुआवजा देने का प्रावधान नहीं है। फिर भी अभिलेख संधारण कर वरीय पदाधिकारियों को भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें