अपील:मतदाता निर्भीक होकर करें मताधिकार का प्रयोग

उदाकिशुनगंजएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आलमनगर विधानसभा में 509 बूथों पर 1,80,084 पुरुष और 1, 64, 260 महिला और 9 अन्य सहित कुल 3 लाख 44 हजार 616 मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। जबकि बिहारीगंज में बनाए गए 452 मतदान केंद्रों पर 1,59,766 पुरुष और 1,48,764 महिला व 10 अन्य सहित कुल 3,08,766 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर सकेंगे। एसडीएम राजीव रंजन कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि मतदान कर्मियों को बूथों पर भेजने का काम पूरा हो चुका है। सभी मतदान कर्मियों को मतदान सामग्री उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। मतदान को लेकर केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। प्रशासन ने सभी लोगों से निर्भीक होकर मतदान में भाग लेने की अपील की है। स्थानीय स्तर पर कंट्रोल कक्ष बनाया गया है। जहां मौजूद कर्मी पल- पल का अपडेट लेते रहेंगे। लोग नियंत्रण कक्ष में फोन के जरिए किसी भी तरह की परेशानी या गडबड़ी की शिकायत कर सकते हैं। उदाकिशुनगंज प्रखंड में 114 बूथों पर 35823 पुरुष और 33242 महिला मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। जबकि आलमनगर प्रखंड के 163 बूथ पर 58244 पुरुष और 52906 महिला मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। वहीं, मुरलीगंज के 149 बूथ 50882 पुरुष और 47446 महिला मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। उदाकिशुनगंज प्रखंड के उदा मतदान केंद्र संख्या 275 को महिला बूथ बनाया गया है। उदाकिशुनगंज प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय कोसी कॉलोनी मतदान केंद्र संख्या 285 (क) में दिव्यांग मतदान केंद्र और मतदान केंद्र संख्या 285 को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। जबकि आलमनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विजया स्मारक उच्च विद्यालय मतदान केंद्र संख्या-170 को महिला कर्मियों का मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय आलमनगर मतदान केंद्र संख्या-186 को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है।

