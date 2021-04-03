पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगवान भरोसे शहर:दो आभूषण दुकानों से 12 लाख की चोरी, घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद, फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस

गया4 घंटे पहले
गया शहर के तीन थानों के बॉर्डर वाले क्षेत्र चंदौती मोड़ के मुख्यमार्ग पर बुधवार की देर रात को अपराधियों ने तांडव मचाया। चंदौती, रामपुर और मगध मेडिकल थाना की सीमा चंदौती मोड़ से जुड़े हैं। यहां एकमुश्त 16 की संख्या में रहे चोरों ने धावा बोला और इस सड़क पर स्थित चार दुकानों के ताले तोड़ने शुरू कर दिए। दो आभूषण दुकानों का ताला तोड़ने में अपराधी सफल रहे और भीषण चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दे दिया।

इस तरह से एक दर्जन से भी अधिक की संख्या में रहे अपराधियों द्वारा चोरी की घटना किए जाने के बाद व्यवसायिक वर्गों में हड़कंप है। अपने प्रतिष्ठानों को लेकर कारोबारी चिंतित भी दिख रहे। घटना की जानकारी निलने के बाद मौके पर थआने की पुलिस पहुंची थी।

शांति ज्वेलर्स व देवा आभूषण केन्द्र में चोरी, दो और के ताले तोड़ने का प्रयास चोरी की यह वारदात चंदौती और रामपुर थाना इलाके में हुई है। चंदौती मोड़ पर हुई यह घटना इन दोनों थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आती है। बताया जा रहा है कि शांति ज्वेलर्स में भीषण चोरी की वारदात हुई, जो चंदौती थाना में पड़ता है। वहीं दो और जिन दुकानों में चोरी का असफल प्रयास किया गया, वह भी इसी इलाके में आता है। वहीं इसी के बगल में देवा आभूषण केन्द्र भी स्थित है, इसमें भी चोरी की गई। यह रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र में पड़ता है। फिलहाल चंदौती में शांति ज्वेलर्स के संचालक राकेश कुमार और रामपुर में देवा आभूषण केन्द्र के संचालक राहुल कुमार ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए आवेदन दिया है।

हथौड़े-छेनी से तोड़े ताले, 12 लाख के जेवरात उड़ा लिए
हथौडे-छेनी के प्रहार कर अपराधियों ने आभूषण दुकानों के ताले तोड़े थे। इसके बाद शांति ज्वेलर्स से 10 लाख और देवा आभूषण केन्द्र से लाखों के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली। शांति ज्वेलर्स के संचालक राकेश कुमार ने चोरी की घटना के बाद बताया कि यहां पर पेट्रोलिंग नहीं होती है। पूर्व में कई दुकानों के शटर काटकर चोरी की घटना की गई है। पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती, जिससे अपराधियों का मनोबल बढ़ा हुआ है। नकदी और जेवरात मिलाकर दस लाख की संपति की चोरी की बात संचालक ने बताई।

पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद डॉग स्क्वॉड ने भी की जांच
घटना की पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। सीसीटीवी में तकरीबन 15 से 16 अपराधी दुकान का ताला तोड़कर अंदर जाकर चोरी करते दिख रहे हैं। वहीं इस तरह की घटना के बाद इसकी जांच पुलिस ने गंभीरता से शुरू कर दी है। चोरी की घटनाओं का सुराग पाने के लिए स्क्वायड डॉग से जांच की गई, किन्तु कोई सुराग अपराधियों का नहीं मिल सका। वहीं फोरेंसिक की टीम भी पटना से पहुंची। फोरेंसिक की टीम ने फिंगर प्रिन्ट का नमूना जुटाया और अन्य साक्ष्य भी लिए हैं।

शीघ्र ही कर लिया जाएगा चोरी के मामलों का खुलासा: थानाध्यक्ष
चंदौती थानाध्यक्ष मोहन कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि एक ज्वेलरी दुकान में चोरी की घटना हुई है। शांति ज्वेलर के मालिक राकेश कुमार ने दस लाख की चोरी का आवेदन दिया है। जल्द ही मामले का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा। वहीं रामपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि चंदौती मोड़ के समीप सुमित्रा मार्केट के देवा ज्वेलर्स में चोरी की गई है। चांदी के ज्वेलरी अपराधी ले गए हैं। हालांकि सोने के जेवरात आलमीरा नहीं टूटने से बच गए। एफएसएल और डॉग स्क्वायड की मदद से छानबीन की जा रही है।

