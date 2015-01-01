पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में मिले 21 कोरोना के केस, 6600 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • अबतक 6350 से अधिक मरीज हो चुके रिकवर

गया जिले में सोमवार को 21 पॉजिटिव केस आए। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल आंकड़ा 6600 के करीब पहुंच गया है। वहीं 6350 से अधिक मरीज रिकवर कर लिए गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गया में 6024 लोगों की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से हुई, जिसमें 20 मरीज कोरोना के मिले हैं। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से 127 और आरटीपीसीआर से 511 लोगों की जांच की गई। कुल 21 मरीजों के मिलने के बाद उन्हें आइसोलेट किया गया है। गया में रविवार को अब तक छह महीने में सबसे कम मरीज 06 मिले थे। यह आंकड़ा काफी राहत देने वाला था। किन्तु सोमवार को 21 मरीज मिले हैं। इससे साफ हो रहा कि गया में कोरोना के मरीजों के आंकड़े 20-30 के औसत से अगले कुछ और महीनों तक मिलते ही रहेगें।
वजीरगंज स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में हुई कोरोना जांच में तीन महिला पॉजिटिव
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में रैपिड एंटीजन किट के माध्यम से 313 लोगों की हुई कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच में दो आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहित तीन महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं।

