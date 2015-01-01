पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:डाकघर के बचत खाते में रखने होंगे 500 रुपये

गया6 घंटे पहले
  • बचत खाते में अगर तय सीमा से कम राशि रही तो ग्राहकों को हर वर्ष देना होगा एक सौ रुपये का जुर्माना

अब डाकघर के बचत खाता में ग्राहकों को न्यूनतम राशि पांच सौ रुपए रखना अनिवार्य होगा। खाता में इससे कम राशि रखने पर सलाना 100 रुपए का जुर्माना लगेगा। ग्राहकों को वित्तीय घाटे से बचाने के लिए डाक विभाग ने जागरूकता अभियान भी शुरू किया है, ताकि अधिक से अधिक ग्राहक नए नियम को जान सके और अपने खाता में पांच सौ रुपए की राशि नियमित रूप से रख सके। इससे किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी उन्हें नहीं होगी। प्रमंडलीय डाक अधीक्षक रंजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि डाक विभाग ने अपने गजट के तहत संदेश जारी किया है। विभाग के किसी भी तरह के बचत खाता में न्यूनतम पांच सौ रुपए रखना अनिवार्य है, अन्यथा 100 रुपए जुर्माने के रूप में डाक विभाग द्वारा खाता से सलाना काट लिए जाएंगे।

एसएमएस के माध्यम से भी दी जा रही सूचना
वरीय डाक अधीक्षक ने बताया कि डाकघर के सभी खाताधारकों को एसएमएस के माध्यम से सूचना दी जा रही है। उनसे अपील की जा रही है कि कम से कम पांच सौ रुपए अपने बचत खाता में जरूर रखें, ताकि वे बिना किसी वित्तीय घाटे के अपने खाते को नियमित रूप से संचालित कर सके। बचत खाता में पैसे रहने पर ग्राहकों को किसी भी प्रकार का कोई जुर्माना नहीं लगेगा।

डाकघर में अविलंब खाते को कराएं अप-टू-डेट
गया और जहानाबाद के सभी खाताधारी से कहा कि वे अपने खाता की जांच अवश्य करा लें। खाता में पांच सौ रुपए की राशि है या नहीं, नजदीकी डाकघर में जाकर अविलंब इसे अप-टू-डेट करवा लेें, ताकि उन्हें 100 रुपए का वित्तीय हानि न उठाना पड़े।

पेंशनधारी की सुविधा को चल रहा अभियान
पेंशनधारियों की सुविधा के लिए डाकघर डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट अभियान चला रहा है। इसकी शुरूआत 18 नवंबर से हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को भी यह अभियान चलेगा, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा पेंशनर्स इस सुविधा का लाभ उठा सके।

