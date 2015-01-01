पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:6067 की जांच में 12 पॉजिटिव केस मिले जिले में मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7000 के पार

गया9 घंटे पहले
  • कई प्रखंडों में अब थमा कोरोना के मरीजों के मिलने का सिलसिला

गया जिले में शुक्रवार को 6067 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 12 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर चार मरीज रिकवर कर लिए गए हैं। इस तरह जिले भर में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 100 से कम के आंकड़े पर ही कई दिनों से बनी हुई है।

वैसे धीरे-धीरे गया जिले में कोरोना के नए मामलों के मिलने में गिरावट दर्ज की जाने लगी है, जो राहत की बात है। बुधवार को 32 मरीज मिले थे। इसके बाद गुरूवार को इसके आंकड़े में कमी दर्ज की गई और 21 नए केस मिले। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गया जिले में अब तक कुल 7 लाख 65 हजार 513 लोगों की टेस्टिंग हो चुकी है।

वजीरगंज में 205 लोगों की जांच, सभी निगेटिव

वजीरगंज | सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में शुक्रवार को रैपिड एंटीजन किट के माध्यम से 205 लोगों की हुई कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच में सभी लोगों का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया है। इसकी जानकारी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के हेल्थ मैनेजर सैयद नैयर आजम ने दी।

गुरुआ में 200 संदिग्धों की हुई कोरोना जांच

प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में शुक्रवार को 200 लोगों की कोरोना वायरस की जांच की गई। इसमें सभी लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया है। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. तनवीर आलम ने दिया है। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जांच नियमित रुप से हो रही है।

