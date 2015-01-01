पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:6929 की जांच में 16 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, 98% का रिकवरी रेट बरकरार

गया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में कुल कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या 6764 तक पहुंची

गया जिले में कोरोना की टेस्टिंग की रफ्तार सोमवार से तेज कर दी गई है। औसतन करीब 7 हजार रोजाना टेस्टिंग का निर्देश जिलाधिकारी द्वारा दिया गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से पांच हजार के आसपास ही सैंपलिंग हो रही थी। सोमवार को यह बढ़कर 7 हजार के करीब पहुंचाई गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 6929 लोगों की सैंपलिंग सोमवार को की गई है, जिसमें 16 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 6296 लोगों की जांच की गई, जिसमें 12 मरीज मिले।

इसी तरह ट्रूनैट से 125 की जांच मेें 03 और आरटीपीसीआर से 508 की जांच में 01 कोरोना का मरीज मिला। इस सप्ताह में कोरोना के मिलने वाले पॉजिटिव केस में काफी कमी आई है। बताया जा रहा कि गया जिले में कुल कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या 6764 तक पहुंची है। इसमें 98 प्रतिशत के करीब मरीज रिकवर कर लिए गए हैं। त्योहारी सीजन की समाप्ति और ठंड के मौसम के बीच भी हालात अब भी पूरी तरह से काबू में हैं और जिले में कोरोना नियंत्रित है। अब तकरीबन 100 के करीब ही एक्टिव मरीज बचे हैं। बता दें कि जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 60 तक पहुंची है।

गुरूआ में 275 की जांच में सभी लोग निगेटिव मिले

प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार के दिन कोरोना वायरस की जांच प्रत्येक दिन की तरह किया गया। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अभय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि 275 लोगों की जांच किया गया, जिसमें सभी लोग निगेटिव पाए गए हैं। यहां सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के आलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी मेडिकल टीम प्रत्येक दिन पहुंच कर शिविर लगाकर कोरोना वायरस की जांच कर रहे हैं। हमलोगों का अधिक से अधिक लोगों को कोरोना वायरस की जांच करने का लक्ष्य है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें