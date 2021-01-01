पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एक साल पहले योजना की पहली किस्त के भुगतान होने के बाद भी आवास न बनाने वालों की सूची तैयार

बाराचट्टी2 घंटे पहले
  • दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद आवास योजना को लेकर बीडीओ हुए सक्रिय

आवास योजना में एक साल बाद भी नहीं मिली दूसरी किस्त की राशि, पैसे के अभाव में आशियाना अधूरा शीर्षक से खबर दैनिक भास्कर में 29 जनवरी को प्रमुखता से छपी थी। इसके बाद बीडीओ मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के प्रति काफी सक्रिय दिखे।

उन्होंने अपनी सक्रियता दिखाते हुए प्रखंड में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के वैसे लाभुक जिनकी पहली किस्त की राशि का भुगतान एक वर्ष पूर्व कर दी गई है और उसके बाद उसकी दूसरी किस्त की राशि का भुगतान नहीं हो पाया, वैसे लाभुकों की सूची तैयार कर मंगलवार को झाझ पंचायत के पंचायत सरकार भवन में पतलूका, झाझ, दिवनियां एवं बीबीपेसरा पंचायत के लाभुकों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। एक-एक करके प्रत्येक लाभुकों से आवास का निर्माण नहीं करने का कारण पूछा और उनसे समय लिया कि वह कितने दिन में आवास के निर्माण का कार्य शुरू कर देगा।
लोगों ने बताई समस्या
झाझ पंचायत के इंद्रदेव यादव ने बताया कि मकान बनाने हेतु सामग्री खरीद ली गई है लेकिन पैसे के अभाव में काम नहीं लगा पा रहे हैं। उन्हें बीडीओ ने कहा कि प्लिंथ तक दीवाल उठाएं उसके बाद दूसरे किस्त की राशि का भुगतान होगा। बैठक के दौरान संबंधित पंचायत के सभी प्रधानमंत्री आवास सहायक मौजूद थे।
बैठक में 18 लाभुक मौजूद थे। बीडीओ ने उपस्थित आवास सहायकों को निर्देश दिया कि सूची के अनुसार जितने भी लाभुक हैं, जिनकी दूसरी किस्त का भुगतान नहीं हुआ है, उनके आवास निर्माण की स्थिति को देखकर जियो टैग करे। बीडीओ ने बताया कि पूरे प्रखंड के जितने भी ऐसे लाभुक हैं, सभी के साथ चार-चार पंचायत करके समीक्षा बैठक की जाएगी। इसके बाद स्थल निरीक्षण कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
मनरेगा से मिलने वाले मजदूरी का भुगतान नहीं
बैठक के दौरान उपस्थित लगभग सभी लाभुक ने यह बताया कि मनरेगा से आवास योजना में जो मजदूरी की राशि मिलती है, वह अभी तक नहीं मिला है। इस बात को लेकर उन्होंने बैठक से ही मनरेगा कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी नीरज कुमार से दूरभाष से बात की और मनरेगा से मिलने वाली मजदूरी की राशि का भुगतान करने को कहा।

