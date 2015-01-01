पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरार:छिनतई गिरोह का एक शातिर धराया

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस को चकमा देकर अन्य शातिर हुए फरार

पुलिस ने बाइक और नकदी की बरामद
गया शहर में चेन स्नैचिंग और बाइक की चोरी-छिनतई की घटनाओं के बाद हरकत में आई पुलिस ने इस गिरोह के एक सदस्य की गिरफ्तारी की है। इस बार डेल्हा थाना की पुलिस को सफलता मिली है। पकड़ाए अपराधी ने कई घटनाओं में अपनी संलिप्तता पुलिस के समक्ष स्वीकारी है। वहीं गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों का नाम भी उजागर किया है। अन्य अपराधियों का नाम सामने आने के बाद शहर के थानों की पुलिस ने संयुक्त तौर पर कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। बताया जा रहा कि डेल्हा-रामपुर के सीमावर्ती अनुग्रह कॉलेज के समीप एक महिला से चेन की छिनतई रविवार को दिनदहाड़े कर ली गई थी। इस तरह की घटना की खबर पुलिस को मिली तो शहर के सभी थाने की पुलिस चौकन्ना हो गई। इसके बाद चौकस रही डेल्हा थाना की पुलिस ने चेन स्नैचिंग कर भागते अपराधी की घेराबंदी की।
घेराबंदी को देख एक हो गया फरार
डेल्हा थाना क्षेत्र में घेराबंदी देख बाइक सवार रहे दो में से एक अपराधी मौके से भाग निकलने में सफल रहा। वहीं पुलिस ने एक को धर दबोचा। पुलिस के अनुसार पकड़ाए अपराधी का नाम शिवम कुमार है, जो रामपुर थाना के चाणक्यपुरी कॉलोनी का रहने वाला बताया गया है। वहीं पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग निकलने वाले अपराधी का नाम अंकित कुमार है, जो मार्शलिंग यार्ड थाना डेल्हा का रहने वाला है। इसके पास से पुलिस ने छीना गया चेन, 38 हजार नकदी, अपाचे बाइक, मोबाइल आदि की बरामदगी की है। इससे पूछताछ के बाद शहर में आतंक मचा रखे आपराधिक गिरोह के खिलाफ पुलिस ने कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है।

रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र में घटना की जानकारी पर डेल्हा पुलिस ने दबोचा
रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र में चेन स्नैचिंग की घटना की जानकारी पर डेल्हा की ओर भागते अपराधी को पुलिस ने दबोचा। एक मौके से भाग निकलने में सफल रहा। कई घटनाओं में संलिप्तता की बात सामने आई है। छिनतई की सामग्री बेचकर पास में रखे 38 हजार की नकदी भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया है। मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई हो रही है।
बबन बैठा, थानाध्यक्ष डेल्हा

