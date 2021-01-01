पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंसिलिंग:डीएलएड में एडमिशन को काउंसिलिंग की तिथि तीन फरवरी तक विस्तारित

गया5 घंटे पहले
  • आज सुबह दस बजे से होगी काउंसिलिंग, 200 सीटों पर होगा नामांकन

जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (डायट) गया में दो वर्षीय डीएलएड कोर्स सत्र 2020-22 में नामांकन के लिए काउंसिलिंग की तिथि एक दिन विस्तारित की गई है। अब तीन फरवरी को भी काउंसिलिंग होगी। इसके लिए सुबह दस बजे से शाम पांच बजे तक का समय निर्धारित है। डायट के प्रभारी प्राचार्य ने इस बाबत निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

बता दें कि इस शैक्षणिक सत्र के लिए 27 जनवरी को आटर्स व कॉमर्स विषय में 100 और साइंस में 100 सीटों के विरूद्ध अंतिम मेधा सूची का प्रकाशन किया गया था। आपत्ति व सुधार की अंतिम तिथि 20 जनवरी तक और काउंसिलिंग की तिथि एक फरवरी और दो फरवरी निर्धारित की गई थी। जिसे तीन फरवरी तक विस्तारित कर दिया गया है।

चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को चार फरवरी की शाम छह बजे तक नामांकन शुल्क के रूप में डिमांड ड्रॉफ्ट जमा करना होगा। निर्धारित तिथि तक नामांकन नहीं लेने की स्थिति में अभ्यर्थी का नामांकन का दावा स्वत: समाप्त हो जाएगा।
इन दस्तावेजों के साथ होना है उपस्थित
चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को नामांकन (काउंसिलिंग) के समय ऑन लाइन आवेदन के प्रिंट की प्रति, मैट्रिक व इंटर का मूल अंक व प्रमाण पत्र, आवासीय प्रमाण पत्र की मूल प्रति (एक साल से अधिक पुराना ना हो), आरक्षण कोटि एवं विशेष आवश्यकता वाले अभ्यर्थी के लिए सक्षम पदाधिकारी से निर्गत जाति/ विकलांगता प्रमाण पत्र की मूल प्रति, अंतिम शिक्षण संस्थान से निर्गत एसएलसी व सीएलसी आदि दस्तावेज आवश्यक है।

शिक्षण शुल्क के रूप में सामान्य, ईडब्ल्यूएस, पिछड़ा व अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के अभ्यर्थी 11500 जबकि एससी-एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थी 6000 रुपए शुल्क का भुगतान प्राचार्य, जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान गया के नाम से डीडी के माध्यम से करेंगे। इन सारी शर्तों को पूरा करने पर औपबंधिक रूप से नामांकन होगा।

