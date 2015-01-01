पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीएड एडमिशन:काॅलेज आवंटन बाद स्पाॅट एडमिशन की सुविधा खत्म

गया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काॅमन एडमिशन टेस्ट में बाद सूबे के बीएड काॅलेजों में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। दूसरे राउंड की कौंसिलिंग के बाद अब तीसरे राउंड की कौंसिलिंग के पहले च्वाइस रिसेट करने का ऑप्शन छात्रों को सशर्त दिया गया है। काॅलेज चयन विकल्प रीसेट करने से पहले रिक्तियों को देखें।

अगला तीसरे राउंड में आवंटित काॅलेजों में छात्र दाखिला नहीं लेगें, तब अंतिम राउंड, स्पाॅट एडमिशन में उन्हें मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा। नोडल पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि तीसरे राउंड में आवंटित काॅलेज में छात्र दाखिला जरूर लें। छात्र द्वारा काॅलेज चयन विकल्प रिसेट करने के बाद, उनका पूर्व में किया गया अगला कौंसिलिंग और अपग्रेडेशन का ऑप्शन स्वतः रद्द हो जाएगा। काॅलेज का आवंटन केवल मेधा व काॅलेज चयन वरीयता क्रम के आधार पर ही होगा।

काॅलेज ऑप्शन से पहले काॅलेज जहां दाखिला लेना है, रैंक व काॅलेज की रिक्ति जरूर देखें। इसमें पहले व दूसरे राउंड के कौंसिलिंग में पेपर वेरीफिकेशन के बाद एडमिशन स्लिप जेनरेट होने व दाखिला ले चुके छात्र काॅलेज च्वाइस ऑप्शन को रिसेट नहीं करेगें। ऑप्शन रिसेट की सुविधा 14 से 16 दिसंबर तक खुला रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें