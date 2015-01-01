पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • After May, At Least Three Corona Patients Were Found On Saturday, 7 Cases Were Received In The Investigation Of 5490 On Sunday.

कोरोना:मई के बाद सबसे कम तीन कोरोना के मरीज शनिवार को मिले थे, रविवार को 5490 की जांच में 7 केस आए

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों के मिलने का औसत अब 10 से कम हो रहा,
  • नवम्बर में लगातार गिरावट

गया जिले में कोरोना ढ़लान पर जरूर है, पर हमें सतर्कता नहीं छोड़नी चाहिए। मास्क और दो गज की दूरी से ही कोरोना पर पूरी तरह से जीत हासिल की जा सकती है।

वर्तमान में जिले में जो आंकड़े सामने आ रहे हैं, वह राहत देने वाले हैं। वह भी तब, जब फिलहाल ठंड का मौसम चल रहा हो और ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण के रफ्तार पकड़ने की आशंका वैज्ञानिकों ने पहले से ही जाहिर कर रखी है। किन्तु इसके बीच गया जिले में हालात काफी बेहतर नजर आ रहे हैं। गया जिले में पिछले माह तक 20 से 30 की औसत से नए मरीज मिल रहे थे। नवम्बर माह में यह औसत घटकर 7 से 15 तक पहुंचा और अब नए मरीज मिलने का औसत 10 का हो चुका है। मई के महीने के बाद पहले दफा 21 नवम्बर को ऐसा भी हुआ, जब पांच हजार से अधिक की टेस्टिंग के बीच सिर्फ 03 मरीज सामने आए। यह कोरोना काल के संकट वाले महीनों में सबसे कम मरीज मिलने का आंकड़ा है। वहीं रविवार यानि 22 नवम्बर को 07 मरीज मिले हैं।

इस दिन 5490 लोगों की कोरोना की टेस्टिंग हुई। इसमें 4858 लोगों की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई, जिसमें 04 मरीज मिले। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से 125 की जांच में 00 तथा आरटीपीसीआर से 507 की जांच में 03 मरीज मिले हैं। इस तरह कुल 5490 लोगों की जांच हुई और 07 मरीज मिले। चुनाव और उसके बाद पर्व के सीजन की समाप्ति के बाद कम आंकड़े आना, बेहतर स्थिति की ओर संकेत कर रहे हैं।

