आस्था:आकाशदीप: 20 फीट ऊपर शीशे के लैंप में जल रहे हैं घी के दीये शहर के इस्कॉन मंदिर में हरदिन मनाया जा रहा दीपदान उत्सव

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • पापांकुशा एकादशी से शुरू हुआ है आकाश दीप का कार्यक्रम, 26 नवंबर को समापन, सनातन धर्म में दीपदान का हैं विशेष महत्व

शहर के जीबी रोड स्थित गौड़ीए मठ में पापांकुशा एकादशी से दामोदर व्रत शुरू हो गया है। दामोदार व्रत शुरू होने के साथ ही अब एक माह तक गौड़ीए मठ में “आकाशदीप’ दान महोत्सव मनाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को भी बांस के सहारे करीब 20 फीट ऊपर शीशे के लैंप में घी का दीये जलाए गए। इससे एक अलग ही वातावरण यहां देखने को मिला। गौड़ीए मठ की सुंदरता भी काफी बढ़ गई है। आकाशदीप दान को देखने के लिए काफी संख्या में भक्त पहुंच रहे हैं।

मंदिर के महंथ भक्ति उदार उदासीन जी महाराज व पुजारी उत्तम श्लोक दास जी महाराज ने बताया कि आकाशदीप दान महोत्सव 27 अक्टूबर से ही शुरू हो गया है। इसका समापन 26 नवंबर को होगा। मठ में हर दिन रात्रि समय शीशे के लैंप में घी के दीये को रख रस्सी के सहारे बांस के दूसरे छोड़ पर पहुंचाया जाता है।ॉ

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की हो रही है विशेष पूजा
मठ के पुजारी ने बताया कि दामोदर व्रत काफी खास महत्व है। इस दिन से मठ के पुजारी व अन्य व्रत भी रखते है। कई नियमाें का पालन करना होता है। अब एक माह तक भगवान श्रीकृष्ण व राधा की विशेष पूजा होगी। भगवान को नए-नए वस्त्र पहनाएं जाएगें। भजन, कीर्तन के साथ-साथ मंगल आरती भी हो रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसी माह में अन्नकूट महोत्सव, गोवर्धन पूजा व गौ पूजा महोत्सव भी मनाया जाएगा।

इस्कॉन मंदिर में प्रतिदिन दीप दान उत्सव
शहर के रेडक्रॉस स्थित इस्कॉन मंदिर में हर दिन दीप दान उत्सव मनाया जा रहा है। दीप दान उत्सव में काफी संख्या में भक्त पहुंच रहे है। मंदिर प्रबंधक जगदीश श्याम दास जी महाराज ने बताया कि कार्तिक माह में ही सिर्फ दीप दान उत्सव मनाया जाता है। भक्त हर दिन मंदिर में आकर भगवान के पास दीप जलाएं। एक माह तक दीप दान करने से भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की विशेष कृपा मिलती है।

