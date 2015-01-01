पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरोसा:31 दिसंबर तक एनएच-83 के सभी गड्‌ढे भर दिए जाएंगे : एनएचएआई

  • पटना उच्च न्यायालय में सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट को दिलाया भरोसा

मंगलवार को पटना उच्च न्यायालय में डोभी-गया-जहानाबाद-पटना रोड (एनएच 83) के मामले में प्रतिज्ञा संस्था की याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। इसमें गया जहानाबाद एवं पटना के डीएम एवं एनएचएआई के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। एनएसएआई की तरफ से कोर्ट को बताया गया कि 31 दिसम्बर तक सड़क के सभी गड्ढों को भर दिया जाएगा। जिलाधिकारियों ने बताया कि जमीन अधिग्रहण का मुआवजा एवं अतिक्रमण हटाने का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 27 नवम्बर को होगी। मुख्य न्यायाधीश की बेंच में प्रतिज्ञा संस्था की तरफ से एडवोकेट मनीष कुमार ने बहस किया। हालांकि 24 जुलाई 2020 को एनएच 83 के फोरलेनिंग के मामला की सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट को बताया गया था कि पटना-गया एनएच 83 के पटना जिला में 01.080 किमी को छोड़ 34 किमी पर मरम्मत पूरी हो गई है।

तीन भाग में बांट कर होगी फोरलेनिंग
24 जुलाई को बताया गया था कि पटना-गया फोरलेनिंग का काम तीन पैकेज में पूरा होगा। 127.217 किमी की दूरी के पहले पैकेज में 39 किमी की टेक्निकल बिड 02 जुलाई को खोला गया। 15 अगस्त तक पूरा करने का निर्देश है। दूसरे व तीसरे पैकेज 39 से 83 किमी और 83 किमी से 127.217 किमी का एक्सेप्टेंस लेटर 21 जुलाई को जारी कर दिया है।

