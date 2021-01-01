पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसंपर्क अभियान:तीनों काले कानून से अपने देश के अन्नदाता पूंजीपतियों के हाथों के बन जाएंगे कठपुतली

गया36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानव शृंखला की सफलता के लिए राजद के प्रदेश नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं ने चलाया जनसंपर्क अभियान

महागठबंध के द्वारा 30 जनवरी को प्रस्तावित मानव शृंखला को सफल बनाने के लिए राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रदेश महासचिव सह ओबीसी महासभा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अधिवक्ता बीरेन्द्र कुमार उर्फ बीरेन्द्र गोप ने शुक्रवार को अतरी विधान सभा क्षेत्र के खिजरसराय प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों में जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया।

उन्होंने किसान, मजदूर, छात्र, नौजवान एवं ओबीसी वर्ग से आनेवाले सभी साथियों को आह्वान करते हुए कहा की आप लोग मानव श्रृंखला में शामिल होकर कुंभकर्णी निद्रा में सोई हुई केंद्र व बिहार की सरकार को जगाने का काम करें। प्रदेश महासचिव श्री बीरेन्द्र गोप ने कहा कि बिहार में एपीएमसी खत्म कर दिए जाने के कारण बिहार के किसान जिस तरह अपने अनाजों को औने-पौने दामों में बेचने पर मजबूर है।

ठीक उसी तरह अगर ये तीनों काला कानून पास हो गया तो पूरे देश के अन्नदाता पूंजीपतियों के हाथों के कठपुतली हो जाएंगे। जनसंपर्क अभियान के दौरान उन्होंने लोगों को बताया कि इस वक्त केंद्र सरकार संविधान को खत्म कर मनु के सिद्धांतों को लागू करना चाहती है, जो कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता है। केंद्र व बिहार की सरकार सिर्फ पूंजीपतियों के लिए काम कर रही है। अगर समय रहते देश के किसान व पिछड़ा वर्ग नहीं सचेत हुआ तो उन्हें अंग्रेजों के आजाद होने के बाद अब पूंजीपतियों के गुलामी से कोई नहीं रोक सकता।
मानव शृंखला की सफलता को राजद ने झोंकी ताकत
गुरुआ। प्रखंड के राजद कार्यकर्ता महात्मा गांधी की शहादत दिवस किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में मानव श्रृंखला को सफल बनाने के लिए पूरी ताकत झोंक दिया है। इसके लिए महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भ्रमण करने के साथ सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भी लोगों से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में भाग लेकर मानव श्रृंखला को सफल बनाने कि आग्रह कर रहे हैं।

राजद के पूर्व सैनिक प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश सचिव ललित यादव, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता व इमामगंज के युवा समाजसेवी अजय कुमार दांगी एवं दुब्बा पंचायत के मुखिया पति डाॅ मनोज कुमार यादव ने बताया कि हमलोग बिहार के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सह प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी प्रसाद यादव एवं राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह के आह्वान पर किसान महाआंदोलन के समर्थन में मानव श्रृंखला को सफल बनाने में लगे हुए हैं।
मानव शृंखला को सफल बनाने की अपील की
30 जनवरी को कृषि कानून के विरोध में मानव श्रृंखला बनाकर दिल्ली में आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के हाथ को मजबूत करने के लिए महागठबंधन के नेता एवं कार्यकर्ता गांवों में भाग लेने के लिए किसानों से अपील करने में जुटे हैं।

